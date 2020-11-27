Five guns seized, ganja farm destroyed in Berbice River raid

Kaieteur News – A number of guns and ammunitions were unearthed by police, while millions of dollars worth in ganja were destroyed, during a drug eradication exercise up the Berbice River.

The raid was conducted between 03:30 hrs. and 18:15 hrs. on Wednesday.

A party of policemen, under the command of a superintendent, conducted the exercises at DeVeldt and Gateroy Village, up the Berbice River.

According to information, the police, acting on intelligence, went to a house at DeVeldt Village on the Eastern Bank of the Berbice River.

As the ranks approached the building, they noticed a male running away from the house and into the nearby bushes. The ranks immediately gave chase but were unable to apprehend the man.

The police subsequently searched the premises and found a number of firearms and ammunition concealed under the floorboards.

Seized were one double barrel 12-gauge shotgun; one 20-gauge shotgun; one .32 shotgun and two OPS air guns.

Also found were nine 12-gauge, one 20-gauge and five .32 cartridges.

The police then proceeded to Gateroy Village, where they found a partly harvested marijuana field and a camp with approximately 300 plants measuring about four to six feet in height

The plants had an estimated value of $3.4M.

The camp was then destroyed by fire.

The guns and ammunition were taken to the Central Police Station, Region Six, where they were lodged and will be taken for forensic examination.