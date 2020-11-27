Cop remanded for sexual abuse of relative

Latest update November 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 27, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A policeman was on Wednesday remanded to prison after he appeared in court for allegedly engaging in sexual penetration with a 13-year-old girl.
The defendant appeared before Magistrate Rondel Weever, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the charge was read to him.
He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that during the month of December 2019, in Georgetown, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16.
According to information, the child told investigators that last December, she exited the shower and was heading to the bedroom. The defendant entered the bedroom a few moments later and raped her.
Last month, the defendant made an attempt to engage in sexual activity with the child, but she was able to record a short video of him trying to pull off her pants.
The matter was reported and the defendant was arrested and subsequently charged for the offence.
He is expected to make his next appearance on December 16, 2020.
