“Not ruling out competition” – GRFU Boss

The head of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU); Ryan Dey, during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, has noted that his administration will remain optimistic in terms of having some form of competition this year.

Many associations are doubtful whether they can have any participation for the remaining of the year with the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) recently announcing that the Senior Track & Field Championship has been ruled out, while the motor racing body has already missed quite a number of events since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Guyana in March.

And, although the regional showpiece; the Rugby Americas North (RAN) sevens competition has been cancelled, Dey noted that once the go ahead is given by the local authorities they will try to have some form of competition.

While some countries have shown massive progress in the fight against the pandemic, Guyana remains one that has not and the main reason for the cancellation of the RANs 7s was due to the travel restrictions that many countries, including Guyana, currently face.

In April last, RAN cancelled their 2020 Men’s 15-a-side competition, along with the women’s 10s and men’s under-19 tournament, which was set to take place July 8-12 in Nassau, Bahamas. The Senior men’s 15-a-side tournament was to get underway in April and doubled as the first regional qualification round for Rugby World Cup 2023. These matches have now been tentatively postponed to 2021, with further details to be confirmed.

Dey explained to Kaieteur Sport that the GRFU will keep an open mind until the end of this month for the approval of play but planning for competition any time after will be almost impossible.

If approval is granted to return to play, the GRFU will follow guidelines from the world governing rugby body and local authorities but Dey disclosed that the association will be interested in contesting ‘tag’ rugby between clubs. This, the administrator believes, will not only help the players to get some valuable game time but also keep them motivated for the 2021 season. (Calvin Chapman)