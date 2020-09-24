Security Service supervisor caught shoplifting at Giftland Mall

Latest update September 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
– says stolen item was a gift for his cousin
A security supervisor attached to a private security firm was caught yesterday attempting to shoplift from a store within the Giftland Mall.
A security official told this newspaper that the incident occurred around 11:43am. He was caught while attempting to exit the store. Upon trying to exit, the security alarm instantly went off and security immediately intercepted him. They informed him that the alarm went off because of something in his bag and asked him to kindly step back inside.
The man instantly became visibly nervous but he complied. Security then conducted a search of his bag where they discovered a pair of Merrel slippers valued at $21,500. He was asked to produce a receipt for the item and since it carried the security tag that triggered the alarm and when he could not he was taken to the office of the head of security.
It was there that he was further questioned and he admitted that he stole the item as a gift for his cousin.
The security noticed he had in his possession a badge for a private security service located in Nandy Park, and when a call was placed to the firm it was confirmed that he was a night shift security supervisor.
Giftland’s security then contacted the Turkeyen Police Station and he was later handed over to police.
The man has since been placed on $20,000 bail and is scheduled for a court hearing on Monday, September 28.
