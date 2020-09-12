Letter to the Sports Editor Final call for peace

Latest update September 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
Sep 12, 2020 Letters, Sports 0
Dear Sports Editor,
We have said much in the past few days but the Lusignan Golf Club like other decent minded citizens calls for the restoration of peace in Guyana.
The tragic loss of our young people is quite unaffordable. Our country is divided through violence influenced by anger. As a small nation it is disastrous for us to traverse on this negative path.
This road will inevitably lead our country to destruction.
The Lusignan Club, which is the only Golf club in Guyana, is blessed with membership and staff from all strata of society. Our principle position is to strengthen the social fabric through golfing. The club’s membership strongly condemns violence in every regard. We believe all resources should be harnessed to confront and overcome this great challenge.
Lusignan Golf Club has always been friends of the private sector and the wider society. Golfing at Lusignan has been supported by all sections of our society and we emulate our sponsors by transcending barriers.
It is with this sacred intention that we appeal for calm and peace and for us to re establish our motto of ‘One People One Nation and One Destiny’.
Lusignan Golf Club.
