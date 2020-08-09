AG Chambers announces review of operations

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, on Friday met with the staffers of the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

In brief remarks, the Attorney General reminded the staffers that their priority, at all times, must be to render professional and competent service to the Government and the people of Guyana.

Further, Minister Nandlall assured all staff members that there will not be any form of discrimination or witch-hunting, of any sort, at the Ministry of Legal Affairs and that all staff members are expected to discharge their duties professionally and competently.

The Minister indicated that there will be a review of the work and operations of the Ministry and any actions and conduct considered to be excessive and unlawful will be addressed swiftly and condignly.

The Attorney General emphasized that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration is committed to improving the lives of every Guyanese and reminded that this is the Ministry that is charged with the responsibility of laying down the legal infrastructure to make that possible. Minister Nandlall assured the staff that he remains accessible at all times to any staff member, irrespective of the position they hold.

The Attorney General concluded by expressing his best wishes to everyone and stated that he expects a cohesive and harmonious relation with every member of staff. (DPI)