Latest update August 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

AG Chambers announces review of operations

Aug 09, 2020 News 0

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs meeting with staff members of the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, on Friday met with the staffers of the Ministry of Legal Affairs.
In brief remarks, the Attorney General reminded the staffers that their priority, at all times, must be to render professional and competent service to the Government and the people of Guyana.
Further, Minister Nandlall assured all staff members that there will not be any form of discrimination or witch-hunting, of any sort, at the Ministry of Legal Affairs and that all staff members are expected to discharge their duties professionally and competently.
The Minister indicated that there will be a review of the work and operations of the Ministry and any actions and conduct considered to be excessive and unlawful will be addressed swiftly and condignly.
The Attorney General emphasized that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration is committed to improving the lives of every Guyanese and reminded that this is the Ministry that is charged with the responsibility of laying down the legal infrastructure to make that possible. Minister Nandlall assured the staff that he remains accessible at all times to any staff member, irrespective of the position they hold.
The Attorney General concluded by expressing his best wishes to everyone and stated that he expects a cohesive and harmonious relation with every member of staff. (DPI)

 

Similar Articles

Sports

My aim was to play test cricket- Hemnarine Chattergoon

My aim was to play test cricket- Hemnarine Chattergoon

Aug 09, 2020

By Zaheer Mohamed It is the dream of every young cricketers to play at the highest level and while it is understood that not all of them will reach the pinnacle of the sport, one would expect that...
Read More
FIBA revamps Restart Guidelines for return to basketball

FIBA revamps Restart Guidelines for return to...

Aug 09, 2020

Guyanese Lennox Allen battle David Morrell tonight in US

Guyanese Lennox Allen battle David Morrell...

Aug 08, 2020

Bolton boss Ian Evatt explains why ‘hybrid’ Liam Gordon can be a hit

Bolton boss Ian Evatt explains why...

Aug 08, 2020

‘Scooby’ Barrington aiming for sub 1m 50s in new season

‘Scooby’ Barrington aiming for sub 1m 50s in...

Aug 08, 2020

Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jr. interacts with staff for the first time

Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jr. interacts...

Aug 07, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Did Granger do that?

    Jan Mangal made a bombshell revelation. Mangal, the former Petroleum Advisor, to David Granger, disclosed that when he told... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019