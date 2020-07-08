Scotiabank to close Bartica branch

Canadian-owned Scotiabank has announced the consolidation of its Bartica, Region 7 branch with that of the one at Parika.

“The Bartica Branch will close on November 27, 2020. This decision was made after careful consideration of several factors including the ever changing customer landscape and how and where we can best serve our customers.”

The bank yesterday said that this consolidation will result in the transfer of its customer accounts at the Bartica branch to the Parika location, East Bank Essequibo, effective November 27, 2020. “Customers will be contacted with details on their accounts. Should customers not wish for their accounts to be transferred to Parika, they are asked to contact us on 223 4357 (HELP) to discuss alternative options.”

The bank, which had contemplated selling its operations in Guyana, and a number of Caribbean territories, said that in addition to its remaining branch locations, it has made significant investments in digital banking.

It had cancelled the sale after local authorities would have reportedly met with them.

The bank said it is pleased to offer customers robust alternate banking platforms such as Scotia OnLine and Mobile Banking, ATMs, and TeleScotia.

“These help customers bank safely and securely, 24/7 eliminating the need to visit the branch.

We do anticipate as with any change there will be questions. Our customers may find it helpful to speak with a branch advisor for useful tips on their accounts and the transition and stay tuned to gy.scotiabank.com for updates.”