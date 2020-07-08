COVID-19 cases increase by seven – DCMO

– urges persons to behave in a responsible manner

As of yesterday, COVID-19 cases increased by seven, bringing the country’s total to 284.

According to information out of the Public Health Ministry all of the cases originated in the Mabaruma sub district of Region One.

During the Ministry’s daily update, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Boyle, said that “125 persons have recovered but our COVID-19 deaths have now climbed to 16. In institutional isolation we currently have 143 active cases, 19 persons in institutional quarantine, and 11 persons in the COVID ICU and to date we have tested 2,926 persons with 2,642 being negative.”

She added that “the number of positive cases continues to be a source of grave concern for the Ministry of Public Health. Over the past week, we have recorded another 25 new cases distributed in Regions One, Three, Four and Seven with four COVID related deaths.”

The DCMO also addressed the issue of repatriating nationals in her update yesterday. She said, “I also wish to remind our repatriating nationals of their agreement prior to their departure from overseas concerning their seven-day period of quarantine. Repatriating nationals need to remember that even though their PCR- test results may be negative prior to their departure, they still have to cooperate with the health officials and provide accurate information on their arrival in Guyana.”

“Our surveillance unit is tasked with following up on every single repatriate checking in daily by phone for early detection of signs and symptoms of the disease. This requires, among other things, the daily checking of body temperatures and hence, all repatriates are required to bring thermometers with them. Kindly support our effort by reminding your family members to come armed with a thermometer,” she added.

Turning her attention to a recent incident regarding the transporting of Brazilian nationals to Georgetown, Dr. Boyle said, “I wish to allude to the irresponsible actions by our citizens in Region Nine whose intent was to transport Brazilian nationals to Georgetown, ignorant of their COVID status and cognizant that the COVID-19 situation in Brazil is out of control. In fact, as of today (July 7), Brazil has 1.63 million confirmed cases and 65,631 deaths.”

The DCMO also called on the media to be responsible when reporting on COVID-19 deaths.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally the total number of cases is 11,327,790 with 532,340 deaths, while regionally, the number of cases to date is 5,820, 840 with 265, 024 deaths.