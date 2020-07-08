CCJ ruling on Guyana elections recount set for today

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is expected to deliver a judgment in the case regarding the Guyana Elections Recount at 3:00 pm today.

The case before the CCJ is one which leaders of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Irfaan Ali and Bharrat Jagdeo, appealed a decision rendered to Sophia, Georgetown resident, Eslyn David, on 22nd June 2020.

The decision was handed down before the Chief Elections Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Keith Lowenfield, submitted his report on the results of the General and Regional Elections held on 2nd March 2020.

David had filed a Notice of Motion for several reliefs, among the reliefs sought is an interpretation of the words ‘more votes are cast’ in Article 177(2)(b) of the Constitution of Guyana.

The Court of Appeal in its decision ordered that the words are to be interpreted as meaning ‘more valid votes are cast’. The Court also ordered the decision be stayed for three days.

Jagdeo and Ali, who were added as Respondents before the Court of Appeal, claim that the decision was wrong for many reasons, including that the Court of Appeal did not have the jurisdiction to hear and determine the Notice of Motion.

The CCJ had granted special leave to appeal against a decision of the Court of Appeal of Guyana delivered on 22nd June 2020.