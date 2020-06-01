Moruca begins two week lockdown from Tuesday

– as residents allege deficiencies in quarantine care of COVID-19 patients

Moruca Sub-District of Region One (Barima Waini) is scheduled to go on a two-week lockdown from Tuesday.

This is due to the rise of COVID 19 in the area, and comes amid claims that the healthcare facilities for patients are inadequate.

According to Wanita Phillips, Toshao of the Sub-region, residents of the district were already put on alert of the impending lockdown more than a week ago.

“It may be a tough measure but at this point, it is necessary because some persons still don’t believe that this virus is real. This is scary because we already have cases in Moruca.”

According to Phillips, the cargo boat will be allowed to bring food and necessary items, but persons will be barred from travelling in and out of the district.

“Only a few shops will be allowed to operate but generally, there will be restriction on other services.

“We believe that this may be the best way to keep the people safe because some of them are still not adhering to the precautions,” she said.

Phillips noted that the decision to impose a lockdown was premised on a confirmation of nine cases of the novel coronavirus, inclusive of one death in the community, just last week.

The community leader noted however that before the lockdown starts, there will be a massive exercise to sanitise public spaces to further protect the population of over 12,000 against the spread of the disease.

The Toshao said the lockdown is scheduled to commence on June 2 and end by June 15.

Meanwhile, there have been concerns over the Region‘s capacity to care for COVID-19 patients.

Miranda La Rose, a journalist from Santa Rosa, Moruca, has raised concerns about the condition of the makeshift quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients in the Sub District.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the reporter detailed several alleged deficiencies in the system set up to treat COVID-19 patients.

La Rose said she was able personally witness the deficiencies after two of her relatives were confined at a facility.

She stated that, “After testing positive with Covid-19, one of my brothers and a nephew-in-law were taken on Friday evening into a facility that was developed by the Santa Rosa Village Council at Santa Rosa in Moruca.

“I know the council worked very hard on this facility under the supervision of the resident doctor. My confined family members were of the view that it was ok to be quarantined at the facility.

“On Saturday, they were moved to another location, the government’s guest house, on the advice of, I don’t know who, that was not prepared for them. The place they said appeared as though it had not been used for months or more, and was in dire need of cleaning. I was told they were asked to clean up the place themselves,” she said.

La Rose continued that there were several shortcomings with the treatment at the facility.

“My brother had a headache yesterday which I supposed could have been brought on by the stress, which they are experiencing in this guest house, and there were no medical personnel to tend to him.

Yesterday, at the guest house, they were given breakfast at 11:30 am and lunch at 2:30 pm. I don’t know what time dinner arrived. From what they were provided, I do not think the meals would help in strengthening their immune system to fight the disease – no fruits, no vegetables. The authorities do not want family members to provide them with meals.”

She held that the Regional Health authorities had enough time to prepare for this pandemic.

“I hope they improve their service and not retaliate negatively to affect my family members because of us going public.

“Because of the treatment in quarantine, people in Moruca will not want to be tested. I have tried to stay out of commenting on social media and it has been hard. I have other relatives who are frontline workers and who are susceptible, and it is hard not to worry about them,” she added.