Latest update February 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Forbes Burnham Foundation Memorial Cycle Race

Feb 25, 2020 Sports 0

Williams is overall winner; Choo-Wee-Nam, Washington victorious

Marlon Williams was crowned the overall winner when the Forbes Burnham Foundation Memorial Two-Stage cycle road race was contested

The prize winners and organisers following the event.

yesterday.
Williams clocked four hours, 14 minutes, 28 seconds to win the event which spanned100 miles.
The event commenced from Linden and proceeded to Georgetown, a total of 60 miles for the first leg and then from Carifesta Avenue to Belfield and back for the second leg which covered 40 miles.
Curtis Dey took the runner up spot in a time of 4:14. 30, while Marcus Keiler placed third in 4:14.34 followed by Andrew Hicks in 4:14.35, Paul De Nobrega 4:14.36 and Stephano Husbands 4:14.38.
Paul-Choo-Wee-Nam won the veterans segment, while Alexis Mendes placed second and Jaikaran Sookdeo third.
Mario Washington carted off the Junior division; David Hicks finished second and Joslyn Thom was third.

More in this category

Sports

Seaton, Noel, Persaud to represent Guyana at Carifta games

Seaton, Noel, Persaud to represent Guyana at Carifta games

Feb 25, 2020

Following their outstanding performance at the recently concluded Guyana Amateur Swimming Association Mash Meet, Leon Seaton, Raekwon Noel and Aleka Persaud will represent Guyana at the upcoming...
Read More
Milo Schools U-18 F/Ball tourney Friendship & Canje in winner’s row, Vergenoegen & Tucville draw 1-all

Milo Schools U-18 F/Ball tourney Friendship...

Feb 25, 2020

Forbes Burnham Foundation Memorial Cycle Race

Forbes Burnham Foundation Memorial Cycle Race

Feb 25, 2020

RHTYSC Cricket Teams, Guyana Beverage Co. hosts successful Say Yes/ Say No Parade

RHTYSC Cricket Teams, Guyana Beverage Co. hosts...

Feb 25, 2020

Ramdhani siblings get collegiate awards

Ramdhani siblings get collegiate awards

Feb 25, 2020

National women’s TT team to play in World Championship next month

National women’s TT team to play in World...

Feb 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • FIREWORKS AND JUSTICE

    What is justice? The family of a racing cyclist hit and killed in a road accident is calling for justice. The father of... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019