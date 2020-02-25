Forbes Burnham Foundation Memorial Cycle Race

Williams is overall winner; Choo-Wee-Nam, Washington victorious

Marlon Williams was crowned the overall winner when the Forbes Burnham Foundation Memorial Two-Stage cycle road race was contested

yesterday.

Williams clocked four hours, 14 minutes, 28 seconds to win the event which spanned100 miles.

The event commenced from Linden and proceeded to Georgetown, a total of 60 miles for the first leg and then from Carifesta Avenue to Belfield and back for the second leg which covered 40 miles.

Curtis Dey took the runner up spot in a time of 4:14. 30, while Marcus Keiler placed third in 4:14.34 followed by Andrew Hicks in 4:14.35, Paul De Nobrega 4:14.36 and Stephano Husbands 4:14.38.

Paul-Choo-Wee-Nam won the veterans segment, while Alexis Mendes placed second and Jaikaran Sookdeo third.

Mario Washington carted off the Junior division; David Hicks finished second and Joslyn Thom was third.