CPA warns against the use of cell phones by young children

The Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA) is warning against giving cell phones and other electronic devices to young children. The CPA in a public missive said it has recognized that the use of mobile or cell phones by parents to keep small children quiet has become a norm.

But the Agency warned that this exposure for a child between 0-3 years old can be harmful.

The CPA outlined that “Most parents are not aware that this exposure can be harmful to their babies.

“There has been some concern over the neurological effects and the developmental disability effects that cell phones can have on babies due to their thin skulls and their still rapidly developing brains.

Experts worry that the thinness of babies’ skulls might make their brains more susceptible to the radiation emitted by cell phones, if they play with them regularly.”

While the objective of cellphones no doubt is to make our lives easier, the CPA said that does not mean parents should neglect their ‘duty of care’ towards their infants and give them a device as a distraction.

“During the early years (0-3 years old), positive parental inputs are crucial to building a solid foundation for children. Therefore, parents should be engaging with their infants in a communicative, caring, encouraging and loving way, instead of palming them off with a cellphone or any other similar electronic device.”

Additionally, the agency noted that parents should be aware of the fact that research into cellphone radiation effects on children is ongoing.

“Because children are at a stage where their bodies are growing and changing all the time the effects will be different from that of adults. Children under the age of 16 have yet to develop the correct bone density and protective tissue for the brain. This makes them vulnerable to the effects of cellphone radiation,” the statement added

Further, the CPA pointed to recommendation by the World Health Organization (WHO) that children below the age of two should not be allowed to sit and watch television or any other type of screen activity (e.g. video games, cartoons).

“Cell phones are still a fairly new phenomenon in our society; yet we rely on them and seem lost without them or panic if we forget them at home. But while we adults are grown and able to hold our own, we must protect our children from elements that can be detrimental to their future health and well-being. We must allow them to grow naturally and expose them to positive and beneficial experiences that will enhance their lives and potential outlook.”

“It is more than likely that many babies and children are already spending far too much time in front of one type of screen or another, rather than experiencing wholesome, regular interaction with their parents or caregivers. From the age of two to four years old, one hour per day or less is suggested.”

Apart from that fact, the CPA said that giving books to babies will always be a more viable asset to their development than handing them cell phones.

The agency noted that hardly any human attribute can be experienced through an inanimate object such as a cell phone.

The agency suggested books as a better alternative to spending quality time with babies; reading to babies encourages bonding, closeness and gives a child a sense of security, love, confidence and self-assurance.