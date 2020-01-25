GTT records increase in fraud complaints

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is urging customers to be more vigilant and to seek verification of promotions. Recently, the company has seen an increase in fraud reports during 2019.

According to GTT’s Vice President of Customer Experience and Quality, Orson Ferguson, the number of fraud reports has increased despite the company’s effort to put measures in place to reduce scams, as he believes scammers are evolving.

“We are constantly putting measures in place to reduce the likelihood of customers being scammed. The problem is that it all comes down to people trusting the person on the other end of the line to give them enough personal information so that they can use it to take monies out of their accounts, or even sending them the money directly,” Ferguson said.

He explained that recently the scammers have taken a move to landline users seeking their National Identification numbers. “All of our promotions are on our website with the complete details which includes what winners should expect.

“We also would never ask customers to provide sensitive information like PINs or to have them send us their ID,” Ferguson said.

He added: “If anyone sends you a SMS or calls about being a winner, the first and only thing you should do is check our website at www.gtt.co.gy/promotions or call our customer care service at 0488 to query.”

The VP of Customer Experience and Quality reminds that the company has no ongoing promotions currently.