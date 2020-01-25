2016 murder of Prospect woman… Victim’s mother testifies in PI

Following the disappearance of her daughter four years, Dhanrajie Murray, yesterday flew into Guyana to take the witness stand and testify in the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) against Devindra Ramdiah.

Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore is presiding over the PI in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. The 34-year-old accused, also known as ‘Duckman’, was charged two years ago. For the murder of Shawnette Savory.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on August 30, 2016, at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Shawnette Savory.

Murray was accompanied by several family members who sat quietly in the courtroom as she told her story to the court.

Following the witness’s testimony, the magistrate indicated that she will go over all the evidence as she heads into the committal stage of the case. The matter was then adjourned to February 28, 2020. The accused remains on remand until that time.

Shawnette Savory, 37, was last seen alive by her relatives on August 28, 2016. She had reportedly left her apartment at 222 Prospect, East Bank Demerara, to pay her electricity bill. According to information, the woman was last seen in the company of the accused.

The court was told that the accused admitted to killing the woman and burying her body somewhere in Soesdyke. The accused then took police officers to a location where he allegedly buried the body but the police were unable to locate any body.

The accused then carried the police officers to another location in Skull City Diamond, East Bank Demerara and they still were unable to locate the missing woman’s body.

Shortly after Savory’s disappearance, the police issued wanted bulletins for Patrick Bannister and his wife, Ritesha Rahaman. Savory and Rahaman were said to be best friends.

Just after the wanted bulletins were issued, investigators went to the couple’s home at Belle West, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and dug up the concrete floor of the one-bedroom shack after they were informed that Savory might have been buried there, however, nothing was found.

According to reports, the case was reopened after ranks received a tip from a relative of Savory.