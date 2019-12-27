Rose Hall night club stabbing spree leaves one dead – Two suspects in custody

By Malisa Playter-Harry

An evening of fun and frolic which went on into Christmas morning, ended tragically in front of a popular night spot in Portuguese Quarters,

Corentyne, when around 03:30 hrs, an unemployed man from Rose Hall Town was fatally stabbed by an irate party-goer, while two persons who were in the company of the now dead individual, were left with injuries.

Dead is 30-year-old Carlos “Tony” Williams, of Rose Hall Town, Reef Section, Corentyne, Berbice, a father of one. His alleged attacker was identified as “Babba” of Fyrish Village. “Babba” and another suspect were arrested yesterday, a senior police confirmed. They are currently being grilled about the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Reports have indicated that Williams, his wife Charlene Harry and a few friends, ventured out to the annual Christmas Eve lime in Rose Hall Town, and ended up at the night spot for a “washdown” when a scuffle ensued between Williams and one of the suspects. Harry, after seeing her partner in the fight, tried to intervene and separate them, but was stabbed to her thigh by the suspect.

At that point, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara resident, Paul Grant, who was with Williams and Harry for the outing, also tried to intervene, but was dealt a lash to the left side of his face and head. The suspect then turned to Williams and stabbed him to the abdomen with a sharp object, suspected to be a broken beer bottle, and calmly walked away from the scene.

Speaking from the home she shared with Williams, the injured Charlene Harry told Kaieteur News that on Christmas morning, her husband was having a conversation with his female cousin in front of the club, and “the person that stab he was the boyfriend of the girl, but the boy (suspect) mussy feel that he (Williams) hustling the girl, and the two of them start with the scuffling”. She added that when she “tried to part the two from fighting”, she was stabbed to her thighs by the suspect.

According to Harry, her husband was unaware that he had been stabbed until he retreated to the washroom. Williams lifted his shirt and exposed a gaping wound to his abdomen, oozing with blood. He immediately sought the attention of his wife and Grant, and was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital located just two minutes away. He however succumbed while receiving medical attention at the institution. Harry and Grant were treated for their injuries and sent away.

Harry expressed her sadness over the entire incident, since it was her expectation that she would have enjoyed the holidays with her partner around. She explained that while he was not employed at the time of his death, Williams assisted in the home and they shared many enjoyable moments as a couple.

The body of Williams is presently at Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.