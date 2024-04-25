Latest update April 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Discharged patients still occupying beds at GPHC

Apr 25, 2024 News

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is calling on citizens to collect their discharged relatives from the facility, lamenting that they are occupying critical bed spaces.

Chelauna Providence, Head of Strategic Planning and Communications at GPHC

Chelauna Providence, Head of Strategic Planning and Communications at GPHC

In a press release on Wednesday, the GPHC said it has observed a concerning trend in the occupancy of bed space within its facilities. According to GPHC over recent months, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of patients who, having received medical services and been discharged, continue to remain in hospital beds due to their families failing to collect them. “This issue is impacting the efficient functioning of both the GPHC and the Infectious Disease Hospital, as bed space remains a critical resource for patients in need of medical attention,” the hospital said. “The continued presence of these individuals, referred to as “lodgers,” has prompted the hospital administration to take action. While the GPHC remains committed to providing care to all patients, the prolonged occupation of beds by individuals who are medically fit for discharge is straining the hospital’s resources and affecting its ability to accommodate new patients.”

To address this issue and ensure that beds are available for those in need, the GPHC administration is appealing to the families and relatives of these individuals to promptly make arrangements for their loved ones to be uplifted from the hospital. The Social Work Department at GPHC is available to assist families in coordinating the discharge and transportation of their relatives.

Below are the names of the individuals currently occupying bed space as lodgers:

Name                          Age                 Address

Beryl Davis                  74                    North Ruimveldt Georgetown

Joseph DaSilva           89                    Lot 3 Colgan Dam, Pouderoyen, W.B.D

Arcia Javier                 86                    Central Baramita, North West District

Joshua Shuri               21                    Lot 16 James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown

Rameshwar Singh     64                    Lot 15 Latchmin Street, Better Hope, E.C.D

Geermattie Shivjattan 75                   Lot 104 Martyrs Ville, E.C.D

Rooknee Meetooram  84                   Lot 357 “BB” Eccles, E.B.D

Morris Pereira             72                    Lot 130 5th Street Alberttown, Georgetown

Orin Boller                   63                    Lot 24 Prospect, E.B.D

James Williams           58                   East La Penitence, Georgetown

Roy Ram                     NIL                  NIL

Mark Dillian                 64                   Lot 8 Bagotstown, E.B.D

Karl Martin                  69                    Night Shelter, La Penitence Georgetown

Donald                         NIL                  Industry, ECD

Vibert Frank                75                   440 Samaroo Street, South Sophia, Georgetown

George Graham          58                   NIL

Siceil O’Brien             61                    NIL

Kenrick Velloza           56                  Lot 246 Blygezight, Campbellville, Georgetown

Charles Quail             75                    NIL

Percival Benjamin       84                 Croal and Alexander Streets, Georgetown

Neave Cox                   85                    125 King Edward St. Albouystown, G/town

Terry Bassant             57                    NIL

Joseph Arjune             22                    NIL

Anthony Khan             54                    NIL

Rudolph Billey             73                    43 Supply Mahaica, E.C.D

Gerard Charles           85                    227 South Road G/Town

Michael Dainty            67                   Norton Street

The cooperation of the public in resolving this matter is greatly appreciated. By working together, we can ensure that hospital resources are utilised effectively to meet the healthcare needs of the public.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Jagdeo giving Exxon 102 cent to collect 2 cent.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

French Diplomatic Office hosts Paris Olympics exhibition

French Diplomatic Office hosts Paris Olympics exhibition

Apr 25, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The French Diplomatic Office in Guyana, in collaboration with the Guyana Olympic Association and UNICEF, hosted an exhibition on Tuesday evening at the...
Read More
GFF launches historic Blue Water Shipping Girls U15 National Secondary School Football C/ship

GFF launches historic Blue Water Shipping Girls...

Apr 25, 2024

Another young cricketer benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”, thanks to Star Sports Awards and Trophies

Another young cricketer benefits from Project...

Apr 25, 2024

FIFA official commends GFF infrastructure efforts

FIFA official commends GFF infrastructure efforts

Apr 25, 2024

Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association holds Third Annual Epic Clash Martial Arts Championship

Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association holds Third...

Apr 25, 2024

Trinidadian jock Nigel Flavenney eyeing smooth transition in Guyana

Trinidadian jock Nigel Flavenney eyeing smooth...

Apr 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]