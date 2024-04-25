Discharged patients still occupying beds at GPHC

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is calling on citizens to collect their discharged relatives from the facility, lamenting that they are occupying critical bed spaces.

In a press release on Wednesday, the GPHC said it has observed a concerning trend in the occupancy of bed space within its facilities. According to GPHC over recent months, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of patients who, having received medical services and been discharged, continue to remain in hospital beds due to their families failing to collect them. “This issue is impacting the efficient functioning of both the GPHC and the Infectious Disease Hospital, as bed space remains a critical resource for patients in need of medical attention,” the hospital said. “The continued presence of these individuals, referred to as “lodgers,” has prompted the hospital administration to take action. While the GPHC remains committed to providing care to all patients, the prolonged occupation of beds by individuals who are medically fit for discharge is straining the hospital’s resources and affecting its ability to accommodate new patients.”

To address this issue and ensure that beds are available for those in need, the GPHC administration is appealing to the families and relatives of these individuals to promptly make arrangements for their loved ones to be uplifted from the hospital. The Social Work Department at GPHC is available to assist families in coordinating the discharge and transportation of their relatives.

Below are the names of the individuals currently occupying bed space as lodgers:

Name Age Address

Beryl Davis 74 North Ruimveldt Georgetown

Joseph DaSilva 89 Lot 3 Colgan Dam, Pouderoyen, W.B.D

Arcia Javier 86 Central Baramita, North West District

Joshua Shuri 21 Lot 16 James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown

Rameshwar Singh 64 Lot 15 Latchmin Street, Better Hope, E.C.D

Geermattie Shivjattan 75 Lot 104 Martyrs Ville, E.C.D

Rooknee Meetooram 84 Lot 357 “BB” Eccles, E.B.D

Morris Pereira 72 Lot 130 5th Street Alberttown, Georgetown

Orin Boller 63 Lot 24 Prospect, E.B.D

James Williams 58 East La Penitence, Georgetown

Roy Ram NIL NIL

Mark Dillian 64 Lot 8 Bagotstown, E.B.D

Karl Martin 69 Night Shelter, La Penitence Georgetown

Donald NIL Industry, ECD

Vibert Frank 75 440 Samaroo Street, South Sophia, Georgetown

George Graham 58 NIL

Siceil O’Brien 61 NIL

Kenrick Velloza 56 Lot 246 Blygezight, Campbellville, Georgetown

Charles Quail 75 NIL

Percival Benjamin 84 Croal and Alexander Streets, Georgetown

Neave Cox 85 125 King Edward St. Albouystown, G/town

Terry Bassant 57 NIL

Joseph Arjune 22 NIL

Anthony Khan 54 NIL

Rudolph Billey 73 43 Supply Mahaica, E.C.D

Gerard Charles 85 227 South Road G/Town

Michael Dainty 67 Norton Street

The cooperation of the public in resolving this matter is greatly appreciated. By working together, we can ensure that hospital resources are utilised effectively to meet the healthcare needs of the public.