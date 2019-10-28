GCA’s NBS 2nd Division 40-over cricket…DCC, MYO & TSC in winner’s row

Story and photos by Sean Devers

In scorching heat yesterday Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO and Transport Sports Club (TSC) registered victories when the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) / NBS second division 40-over cricket competition continued.

At Eve Leary, left-hander Kemol Savory who made the most runs in CGI’s 50-over League, warmed up for the Regional 50-over tournament which starts on Dec 6, with a top score of 49 for Police in a losing cause against DCC which won by 46 runs.

Ashmead Nedd’s undefeated 79, 42 from Raymond Perez, 35 from Keeper Darwin Christian and 21 from Jahron Byron led DCC to 214-6 when their overs expired. Stephon Harris took 3-36 for Police, bowled out for 168 despite Savory’s knock and 26 from Andrew Lyght Jnr.

Dexter George captured 5-25 while Christian took 2-41 bowling medium pace.

At Queen’s College, play started an hour late due to preparation moisture on the pitch and was reduced to 32-overs – MYO defeated Diplomats by 148 runs. The left-handed Khemraj Ramdeen followed up his unbeaten 112 on Saturday at MYO with a stylish 57 which included five fours and a six and along with Shafiek Ishmael who hit 11 fours and a six in 78, added 131 to see MYO to 253-5 from 32 overs.

Christopher Surat, who had a six-wicket haul on Saturday, made 33 with the bat while Vinash Rampersaud contributed 28. Adrian Foster had three wickets for Diplomats who were bowled out for 105 in 25 overs despite 30 from Neil Simpson and 26 from Rickford Mohammed.

Marlon Boele had 4-26, Ishmael 2-5 and Timour Mohammed 2-14.

At the recently resurfaced Transport Sports Club ground which is still a work in progress the home team inflicted a seven-wicket trashing of Sophia in a game which was done and dusted by 13:20hrs.

Off-spinner Joel Spooner grabbed 8-12 off 6.1 overs in the best bowling performance so far this year as Sophia were bundled out for 78 in 23 overs. Akeem Hinds (13) and Anand Persaud (10) were the only top order batsmen to reach double figures; it took 25 from number nine batsman Garth Allen to get them past 50.

TSC raced to 84-3, Spooner returned with the bat to make 23 before Devon Allen (17*) and Adrian Hinds (12*) saw their team to victory.