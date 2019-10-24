WDFA Senior League Western Pumas, Pouderoyen and Uitvlugt Warriors win

Play in the West Demerara Football Association’s (WDFA) Senior League continued last weekend with two matches each on Saturday and Sunday at the Goed Fortuin Community Center ground.

On Saturday, Pouderoyen Football Club thrashed Hurry-ATE 6-0 in the feature match of the day. Morgan Denny (38th & 79th) bagged a brace while Emmanuel Thomas, Cleveland Walcott, Stephen Jupiter and Teffon Fraser each scored one goal each.

In the opening clash on Saturday, Uitvlugt Warriors Football Club beat Wales United 3-1 with Malcom Dainty (13th), Shomol Smith (34th) and Clem Brotherson (55th) scoring in the win; Kenton Boyce scored a consolation for Wales in the 70th minute.

Sunday’s play witnessed Eagles Football Club of Stewartville and Golden Warriors battling to a 2-2 draw while Western Pumas dispatched the home side Beavers FC 2-0 in the feature match. Scoring for Western Pumas were Darrel Alexis form the penalty mark in the 54th minute and Demelro Osborne who found the back of the net in the 68th minute. In the drawn match, Adrian Adelph (30th) and Marvin Josiah (79th) netted for Eagles FC while Shaquille Baptiste (56th) and Jermaine Hazel (70th) converted for Golden Warriors.

The league will continue this Sunday at Uitvlugt ground with two matches beginning at 14:00hrs when Crane match skills with Hurry-ATE FC while the home side will clash with Western Pumas in the feature game from 16:00hrs.