Public Infrastructure defends Linden/Lethem road project

Government is defending the construction of paved roadway linking Linden, Region 10, and Lethem, Region Nine.

The road will create a seemless link between the city and Brazil, a neighbouring country.

There have been talks for years now of paving the roads and bridges along the current “red road” with Brazil interested initially in collaboration. However, those talks have fizzled.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) recently announced that it has found funding that will see the first section from Linden to Mabura being complete.

However, on Tuesday, in Kaieteur News, a paid advertisement questioned the benefits of the project which will cost upwards of US$100M.

The ad argued that the beneficiaries of the road will be mainly the Chinese who have dominated Lethem with their businesses.

The monies for the Linden/Lethem road will be better used building a new Demerara River crossing to help reduce the current congestion.

However, MPI in rejecting the advertisement, said that there are thousands of Guyanese living between Linden and Lethem.

“While some may be against the construction of the Linden to Lethem road, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is adamant that this road will continue to foster development within the hinterland regions, reduce transportation cost, boost tourism, create employment and provide ease of access to one of the First World neighbouring countries, Brazil.”

The Ministry argued that hinterland Guyanese citizens had been neglected for decades.

“Yes! We know the naysayers will condemn progress when it is being manifested right before their eyes.”

According to the Ministry, the advertisement is suggesting that Georgetown is the only place ordinary citizens live.

“Please permit us to enlighten the author that all Guyanese are important and we are committed to transforming the infrastructural landscape of this nation, whether you are living in the rural or urban areas.

“Yes! It is a fact that Chinese businesses are being opened throughout the length and breadth of this nation, not only in Lethem, and this is called globalisation. This is evident all around the world and as a developing country we must accept this sooner or later, especially as we venture in the oil and gas sector.”

The Ministry stressed that the Linden to Lethem road project will be funded by a grant from the United Kingdom, supported by a loan from the Caribbean Development Bank. “The evidence of this, pushes us to ask the question–if the foreign counterparts can envisage the importance and necessity of this project, why is it our local citizens cannot embrace this development?”

The Ministry pointed out that there must be recognition that it is currently on the verge of building a new road to ease traffic congestion.

“The new road, from Ogle to Diamond will serve to significantly reduce traffic along the sole East Bank Demerara corridor. Moreover, a road is currently being constructed on the East Coast of Demerara to boost commuters’ experience and reduce traffic congestion in our rapidly expanding economy.

“Just a few months ago, a new highway was commissioned on the West Coast of Demerara as well with the said goal.”

It asked whether development should only be limited to the coastal regions.

“Are our hinterland brothers and sisters not equally important? It must be noted that we cannot allow the fear of “Chinese investors” to deter us from bridging the gap between the hinterland and coastal region.

In recent years, there have been complaints by drivers of the conditions of the roadway, especially in the wet season.

However, critics have been complaining that the main users, including miners, are among the biggest tax dodgers and therefore, any spending will have to be carefully thought out.