NPTAB responds to Kaieteur News

Following an article published in Wednesday’s Edition of the Kaieteur News the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) says that the “Staff members of the NPTA record the minutes of the tender opening process as part of their mandate for use by the NPTA. Members of the media attending tender openings are expected to take their own notes.”

In a released statement NPTAB added, “On occasions when members of the media are late to tender openings, NPTA will share its notes by way of a photograph at their request. We will continue to facilitate same when called upon.”

NPTAB claims to have followed “established standard procedures for the opening of tenders.”

“It is advisable that the media familiarises itself as far as possible with these procedures,” and they are welcoming discussions with members of the media to “clarify any misunderstanding of the process that he or she may have.”

The statement was sent out by the Deputy Chairman, National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Mr. Mark Bender.