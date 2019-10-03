NPTAB responds to Kaieteur News

Latest update October 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Following an article published in Wednesday’s Edition of the Kaieteur News the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) says that the “Staff members of the NPTA record the minutes of the tender opening process as part of their mandate for use by the NPTA. Members of the media attending tender openings are expected to take their own notes.”
In a released statement NPTAB added, “On occasions when members of the media are late to tender openings, NPTA will share its notes by way of a photograph at their request. We will continue to facilitate same when called upon.”
NPTAB claims to have followed “established standard procedures for the opening of tenders.”
“It is advisable that the media familiarises itself as far as possible with these procedures,” and they are welcoming discussions with members of the media to “clarify any misunderstanding of the process that he or she may have.”
The statement was sent out by the Deputy Chairman, National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Mr. Mark Bender.
Oct 03, 2019Golf rivalry between border countries Guyana and Suriname will be at a peak this weekend as top golfers from this nation descend on Suriname soil to participate in that country’s annual Republic...
Oct 03, 2019
Oct 03, 2019
Oct 03, 2019
Oct 03, 2019
Oct 03, 2019
It is not wise to apply scientific methodologies in the study of humans. They say the future will be ruled by artificial... more
The Department of Public Information (DPI) has been unable to offer a plausible explanation as to why since June it did... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As she delivered the unanimous decision of the 11 members of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]