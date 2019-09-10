Vandals disappear with 28 batteries from city’s traffic lights

Latest update September 10th, 2019 12:29 AM
Twenty-eight traffic lights battery units were stolen and the cabinets have been vandalized within Georgetown.
According to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, its electrical engineer has estimated these battery units to amount to approximately $2.5M.
The Guyana Police Force is currently investigating the situation.
“The Ministry of Public Infrastructure pleads with citizens to refrain from destroying much needed infrastructure within our city. Persons are asked to report any act of theft or vandalism to the nearest police station or the Ministry’s Public Relations Department on 227-0799 or on Facebook at: Ministry of Public Infrastructure.”
