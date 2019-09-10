Tickets for final 2 GAW home games on sale

Ticket Sales for the Guyana Amazon Warriors final two home matches of the 2019 Hero CPL began yesterday at three locations.

Patrons are asked to avoid the last minute rush and secure tickets from the CPL OPCO (Guyana) Office located at Lot 238 Camp and Quamina Streets, Georgetown; 19 Princess Elizabeth road New Amsterdam and at Imam Bacchus General Store at Affiance Essequibo Coast.

Tickets can be purchased from 8 AM to 5 PM on Weekdays, 9 AM to 5 PM on Saturdays and 9 AM to 2 PM on Sundays. The costs of tickets are as follows:

• GREEN STAND – G $5,000

• RED STAND – G $5,000

• ORANGE STAND – G $3,000

• GRASS MOUND – G $2,000

• INTERNAL PARKING – G$1,500

The first three home matches for the Guyana Amazon Warriors saw sold out crowds and the interest is higher now for the remaining matches.

The remaining Guyana Amazon Home Matches are;

• Thursday October 3– Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs at 6:00 PM

• Friday October 4 – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 8:00 PM

For further information on ticketing please feel free to contact the CPL OPCO (Guyana) office on telephone numbers 231-5344, 502-0448 or 502-0454.