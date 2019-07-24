West Indies “A” make three changes ahead of first “Test” against India “A”

Latest update July 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies “A” have been forced to make a number of last-minute changes to their squad for the first “Test” against India “A”, starting today at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.
Opener Kraigg Brathwaite and wicketkeeper/batsman Shane Dowrich have sustained ankle injuries in the last few days and have been ordered to rest for the first “Test”.
In addition, John Campbell has been elevated to the senior West Indies squad to face the senior India side in the first two MyTeam11 Twenty20 Internationals, co-sponsored by Skoda, taking place on August 3 and 4 at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.
As a result, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes’ pair of wicketkeeper/batsman Jahmar Hamilton and opener Montcin Hodge will replace Dowrich and Campbell respectively, and Trinidad & Tobago left-handed opener Jeremy Solozano will replace Brathwaite.
Solozano will also act as cover for Brathwaite for the second “Test”, starting the following Wednesday at the Queen’s Park Oval in his native Trinidad.
Shamarh Brooks will now captain West Indies “A” in the first “Test” and may also lead the team in the second “Test”, if Brathwaite is unable to play.
SQUAD; Shamarh Brooks (Captain), Sunil Ambris, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Miguel Cummins, Jahmar Hamilton, Montcin Hodge, Chemar Holder, Shermon Lewis, Raymon Reifer, Jeremy Solozano and Jomel Warrican.
Team Management Unit; Esuan Crandon (Head Coach), Andrew Richardson (Assistant Coach), Andre Coley (Assistant Coach), Neil Barry, Jr (Physiotherapist), Gregory Seale (Strength & Conditioning Coach) and Avenesh Seetaram (Analyst).

