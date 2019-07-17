Mystery vessel shows up at E’bo seawall.

Latest update July 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
A fishing vessel bearing a Spanish name has mysteriously surfaced at the Hampton Court sea wall, on the Essequibo Coast.
According to sources within the area, the boat which measures at least 30ft. in length, was recently discovered submerged, by a fisherman who lives within the area.
Fishermen who spoke to this publication said that a fishing net came into contact with a large object. Upon inquiring, the fisherman discovered the vessel, which was submerged entirely. Based on additional reports, the vessel was still equipped with its engine and fishing gear. There are a number of questions now surrounding the discovery of the vessel, and the fate of its crew.
