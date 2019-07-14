YBG Championships…. President’s College, Kwakwani, Marian Academy victorious

President’s College, Kwakwani Secondary and Marian Academy emerged victorious when the Youth Basketball Guyana/National Schools’ Basketball Festival concluded on Saturday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

President’s College and Kwakwani treated the fair-sized crowd to much excitement in the boys U18 final in which the former prevailed 89-79. President’s College took the early lead as the first quarter finished on 20-13. But Kwakwani fought back admirably in the second quarter to reduce the deficit as they managed to score 16 points, while President’s College picked up 17. Both teams continued to battle in the third quarter, but President’s College managed to hold on to the lead and picked up the pace in the fourth quarter to retain their title.

President’s College were spearheaded by 21 points from Gabriel Lim along with 13 rebounds, 18 with seven rebounds from Richard Semple and 16 and eight rebounds from Rakin Mac Donald. Kwakwani were led by 19 points from Rayon Shortt, 14 from Hosea Conway and nine from Demarcus Adams.

Kwakwani defeated St. Stanislaus College 77-25 to win the boys U14 final. Troaris Lewis made a game high 26 points and six rebounds, while Geron Ross supported well with 23 including 17 rebounds and four assists, Matthew David scored 14 and Kelon Phillips 10. Trevon Boston and Daniel Bailey made eight and seven respectively for St. Stanislaus College.

Marian Academy defeated Kwakwani 27-24 in the girls U14 final. Kelly Ann Sauers turned in 14 points and eight rebounds for the winners, while Shemina Peroune and Renuka Ramcharran contributed four each. Holly Grimmond scored 10 points for Kwakwani while Shania Sears and managed eight. (Zaheer Mohamed)