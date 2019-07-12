Leo Romalho wins latest GuyanaNRA Record Shoot

Leo Romalho with a n aggregate of 118 points and 6 Vbulls won the latest round of the Guyana National Rifle Association Record Shoot held on Sunday last at the Timehri Rifle Range, Yarrowkabra, Linden Soesdyke Highway.

Romalho was one of two shooters who recorded possible on the day, both at the 600 yards range; he shot 35.3 with Peter Persaud who has been turning in good scores consistently topping Romalho by a single Vbull having also shot a possible.

At 300 yards, Romalho had a score of 49.1 with his 34.2 at the 500 yards range propelling him to an Aggregate scorer for the day of 118.6 just two off a perfect score for the day. Persaud (2nd overall) won the 300 range with a score of 49.3 while Lennox Braithwaite (3rd overall) topped the 500 yards range with 34.3, one Vbull better than Roberto Tiwari.

Dane Blair was the lone O-Class shooter on the day and he recorded an aggregate score of 101.2.

Following are the full scores for the day:

Name 300 500 600 Aggregate

Leo Romalho 49.1 34.2 35.3 118.6

Peter Persaud 49.3 32.3 35.4 116.10

Lennox Braithwaite 48.2 34.3 33.4 115.9

Dylan Fields 45.3 32.3 32.3 109.9

Ransford Goodluck 46.2 30.1 32.2 108.5

Roberto Tewari 44.1 34.2 30 108.3

O Class

Dane Blair 41.2 31 29 101.2