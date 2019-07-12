Leo Romalho wins latest GuyanaNRA Record Shoot

Latest update July 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
Leo Romalho with a n aggregate of 118 points and 6 Vbulls won the latest round of the Guyana National Rifle Association Record Shoot held on Sunday last at the Timehri Rifle Range, Yarrowkabra, Linden Soesdyke Highway.
Romalho was one of two shooters who recorded possible on the day, both at the 600 yards range; he shot 35.3 with Peter Persaud who has been turning in good scores consistently topping Romalho by a single Vbull having also shot a possible.
At 300 yards, Romalho had a score of 49.1 with his 34.2 at the 500 yards range propelling him to an Aggregate scorer for the day of 118.6 just two off a perfect score for the day. Persaud (2nd overall) won the 300 range with a score of 49.3 while Lennox Braithwaite (3rd overall) topped the 500 yards range with 34.3, one Vbull better than Roberto Tiwari.
Dane Blair was the lone O-Class shooter on the day and he recorded an aggregate score of 101.2.
Following are the full scores for the day:
Name 300 500 600 Aggregate
Leo Romalho 49.1 34.2 35.3 118.6
Peter Persaud 49.3 32.3 35.4 116.10
Lennox Braithwaite 48.2 34.3 33.4 115.9
Dylan Fields 45.3 32.3 32.3 109.9
Ransford Goodluck 46.2 30.1 32.2 108.5
Roberto Tewari 44.1 34.2 30 108.3
O Class
Dane Blair 41.2 31 29 101.2
Jul 12, 2019After much deliberation, Guyana has withdrawn from the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifiers scheduled for July 17 – 21, 2019 in Jamaica. According to GFF’s President, Wayne Forde, this decision...
Jul 12, 2019
Jul 12, 2019
Jul 12, 2019
Jul 12, 2019
Jul 12, 2019
My dog is five years old. I walk her twice – morning and afternoon. If I have to be out from 8 AM, I would walk her from... more
The Carter-Price formula was incorporated, via a constitutional amendment, into Guyana’s Constitution. There is a logical... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In his three and a half years as Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres has proved... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]