Latest update July 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Leo Romalho wins latest GuyanaNRA Record Shoot

Jul 12, 2019 Sports 0

Leo Romalho with a n aggregate of 118 points and 6 Vbulls won the latest round of the Guyana National Rifle Association Record Shoot held on Sunday last at the Timehri Rifle Range, Yarrowkabra, Linden Soesdyke Highway.

Leo Romalho and Dane Blair

Romalho was one of two shooters who recorded possible on the day, both at the 600 yards range; he shot 35.3 with Peter Persaud who has been turning in good scores consistently topping Romalho by a single Vbull having also shot a possible.

At 300 yards, Romalho had a score of 49.1 with his 34.2 at the 500 yards range propelling him to an Aggregate scorer for the day of 118.6 just two off a perfect score for the day. Persaud (2nd overall) won the 300 range with a score of 49.3 while Lennox Braithwaite (3rd overall) topped the 500 yards range with 34.3, one Vbull better than Roberto Tiwari.

Dane Blair was the lone O-Class shooter on the day and he recorded an aggregate score of 101.2.

Following are the full scores for the day:

Name 300 500 600 Aggregate
Leo Romalho 49.1 34.2 35.3 118.6
Peter Persaud 49.3 32.3 35.4 116.10
Lennox Braithwaite 48.2 34.3 33.4 115.9
Dylan Fields 45.3 32.3 32.3 109.9
Ransford Goodluck 46.2 30.1 32.2 108.5
Roberto Tewari 44.1 34.2 30 108.3
O Class
Dane Blair 41.2 31 29 101.2

More in this category

Sports

Guyana withdraws from Preliminary Rounds of Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifiers

Guyana withdraws from Preliminary Rounds of Concacaf Men’s Olympic...

Jul 12, 2019

After much deliberation, Guyana has withdrawn from the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifiers scheduled for July 17 – 21, 2019 in Jamaica. According to GFF’s President, Wayne Forde, this decision...
Read More
New Era Ent/ExxonMobil school futsal tourney Wisburg and CWSS off to winning starts

New Era Ent/ExxonMobil school futsal tourney...

Jul 12, 2019

Twenty-Person Squad Shortlisted; Team’s Ready – Head Coach, Dr. Ivan Joseph

Twenty-Person Squad Shortlisted; Team’s Ready...

Jul 12, 2019

Leo Romalho wins latest GuyanaNRA Record Shoot

Leo Romalho wins latest GuyanaNRA Record Shoot

Jul 12, 2019

Caribbean Squash Championships in T&T Who’s Who in National Junior Squash Team

Caribbean Squash Championships in T&T...

Jul 12, 2019

NSC Swim clinic underway at NAC and Colgrain

NSC Swim clinic underway at NAC and Colgrain

Jul 12, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019