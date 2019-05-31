National Physical Display Championships begin

The Ministry of Education’s Annual National Schools Physical Display Championships began yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. Schools from nine education districts are participating.

The championships will come to an end today.During yesterday’s opening ceremony, Administrator of the Unit of Allied Arts, Mrs. Lorraine Barker-King noted that during the championship the Ministry of Education aims to achieve four objectives.She said that the objectives are to expand the scope of physical education in schools, promote sportsmanship among students and teachers, to display the talents of children from primary and secondary schools in all regions and to familiarise students and teachers with new and exciting jump ro

pe skills for the purpose of incorporating them into future physical display championships.Mrs. Barker-King noted that the Ministry of Education has been promoting the expressive arts and physical education and sport in schools and the community through various arts education schemes, enabling nursery, primary and secondary school learners to

appreciate and experience the arts.She said that exposing the students to physical education and sport will benefit learners in many ways. Gratitude was expressed to Banks DIH Limited for its continued support in this area.Meanwhile, the Director of NCE

RD, Mrs. Jennifer Cumberbatch, said that the event started as part of the Children’s Mashramani Competition in 1992 and has grown to be a separate event that is held at the end of May.She said that it is a good sign that schools have shown an increased interest in physical display over the years.According to Mrs. Cumberbatch, the activity is one that demonstrates the talents of the nation’s children and encourages the acquisition of skills and knowledge while building their capacity for creativity and teamwork.The categories in which schools are contesting are combinations, pyramids and jump rope. The education districts represented are: Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven, 10 and Georgetown.