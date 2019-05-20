Bates, Cadogan champions in US Embassy Staff 9-hole open Better-Ball golf tourney

Starting almost an hour later than planned because of several golfers who called in insisting that they be allowed to play despite being delayed for legitimate reasons, the US Embassy’s Staff inaugural Open 9-hole Better-Ball golf tournament turned out to be a massive session with amazing success. A genuinely electric atmosphere exuding from some 40 excited golfers in addition to as much spectators, from the US Embassy, Exxon Mobil, the IDB, Slumber Js, Ansa McAl, Crown Mining, the media and local spectators, transformed the naturally exhilarating Lusignan Golf Club and Course into a refreshing and fabulous experience of friendly rivalry, keen competitiveness, extreme good will and great fun.

Solomon Bannister of the US Embassy, a new member of the LGC, organized the event with club President Aleem Hussain and agreed that some of the proceeds would go to media personnel Mia Ritchie, of NCN, whose home had recently been destroyed by fire. With an ingenious combination of local players and visiting / embassy players, President Hussain must be credited for his tremendous ideas for the Club’s development, improvement and expansion, and social contribution, as he seeks to spread the game of golf in Guyana.

Ms Ritchie was on hand to receive the contribution from member Guillermo Escarraga, CEO of Macorp, and expressed her gratitude to all involved for reaching out to her in support. Mr Escarraga noted that the social responsibility of the LGC is a task taken seriously and that he and Club would always seek to give back to those in need whenever possible.

Mr. Bannister thanked his team from the US Embassy for their great performance and camaraderie and promised them that the days’ events have clearly marked the LGC as a place for great social events of the Embassy staff. Prizes were distributed by Solomon Bannister and Col McNamara of the US Embassy and Ivan Gaviria of the IDB.

A combination of Exxon Mobil staffer Daniel Bates and local member Troy Cadogan, (Manager Director of Ansa McAl,) was the pair to emerge as champions with an excellent net score, while 2nd, 3rd and 4th places were also won by similar combinations. The record of the day’s play reads as follows: 1st– Daniel Bates & Troy Cadogan (Net 24/ Joint Handicap 13); 2nd – Videsh Persaud & Imtiaz Subhan (25/12); 3rd– Ziev & Guillermo Escarraga (29/11); and 4th Joe Lamaina & Maxim Mangra (29/12).

After the top four the results were very significant with three ties for net 30 and three ties for net 31 – Aleem Hussain & Sean Bundles (30/5), Kassim Khan & Jeremy Fernandes (30/5), and Mahindranauth Tiwari & Mauro (30/8); and Robin Tiwari &Bispat (31/8), Fazil Haniff & Gaelen (31/8) and Aasrodeen Shaw &Ehmling (also 31/8), Solomon Bannister & Ray turned in a commendable 32/14, while Romel Bhagwandin & Kendrick turned in 32/9. (This was the second week in a row when an Exxon Player triumphed, with Errin Mitchell taking home top honours last week.)

In the skills portion of the match, Patanjilee ‘Pur’ Persaud, with a 300-yard drive, crushed the competition that included regular champions Richard Haniff and Max Persaud, to walk away with the trophy for Longest Drive. The best shot for Nearest the Pin came down to a matter of inches between playing partners Aleem Hussain and Sean Bundles of the US Embassy, with Sean taking the trophy.

The Better-Ball format is a variation in Golf where two persons play as a team. Each player is given an opportunity to play a ball at each legitimate time of play, and the ball which was played better is accepted as the ball of play, the worse played ball being ignored.

With a packed schedule of tournaments in the months ahead, the LGC will be teeming with action and events, and all are invited to spectate or learn the game absolutely free of charge. For more information, please visit Facebook: Lusignan Golf Cub or call 645-0944.