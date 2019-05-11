Rain forces draw between E’bo and Select U17 at Everest

Rain prevented any play on the final day of the Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 three-day tournament between Essequibo and the Select U17 team at the Everest Cricket Club yesterday.

Following a heavy downpour which left the outfield soggy and sections of it waterlogged, play was called of at 14:20hrs.

The Select U17s were set to resume on 77-3, with Mavindra Dindyal on 21 and Andre Seepersaud on one, in reply to Essequibo’s first innings total of 145 all out.

Orlando Jailall top scored for Essequibo with 34, while Ameer Singh made 29 and Azim Mohamed 24 as Chanderpaul Ramraj claimed 3-6 and Marvin Prashad 2-0.

Zeynul Ramsammy scored 28, while Matthew Nandu got 24 for the U17 lads.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, Coach of the U17 team, Orin Bailey said his players are aware of the basics but need to gel more so that they can play better as unit. He added that the players are looking forward to the one day tournament and hopes the weather improves. Bailey, a former Guyana first class batsman stated that fielding and running between the wickets are some of the areas of concern.

Essequibo Coach, Ryan Hercules said the players need to show more maturity. “We are not seeing that level of maturity from the players; we had players like Keemo Paul, Ronsford Beaton and my self playing U19 and senior cricket at the same time, and we were competing.”

Hercules stated that he is very concerned about the batting, which he said has been below par. “When you take into consideration, the next level is the franchise league, we need to have players batting for longer periods, and here we are not seeing that.”

“I have Essequibo cricket at heart and I am very concerned, the players have the potential, but they seem to have some difficulty taking it in the middle. So this is an area we have to look at,” he said.

“Our bowlers have done a good job in restricting teams for gettable totals, but the middle order needs to build on the starts provided by Kevin Christian and Orlando Jailall.”

Both teams gained four points from the encounter with the U17 side ending on 14.5 and Essequibo on 4.2.

The 50-over version will commence on Monday. (Zaheer Mohamed)