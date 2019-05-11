Latest update May 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

One freed, co-accused guilty in Bartica’ ‘peeping’ murder of ‘Radika’

May 11, 2019 News 0

The High Court trial involving a Bartica man killed while watching a trio in a sex act ended this week with one man freed and another found guilty.
The case was heard over the period of April 16, 2019 to May 7, 2019, before Justice Nareshwar Harnanan at the Essequibo Assizes.
The jury of 12 handed down the verdict on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
The number one accused, Elthon Gibson, was found guilty of manslaughter while the co-accused, Dion Samuels, was freed.
The state was represented by Shawnette Austin while attorneys-at-law Charlene Fung-A-Fat appeared for Samuels and Lachmi Dindyal for Gibson.
Gibson will be sentenced by Justice Harnanan on May 23, 2019.
The men were accused of killing Kumar Persaud, called ‘Radika’ on April 26, 2017 at Third Avenue Beach, Bartica, Region 7.

Dion Samuels and his attorney-at-law Charlene Fung-A-Fat shortly after he was freed in a Bartica court this week.

They were first remanded to jail in July 2017.
Gibson, 21, was said to be from Lot 171 Parika, East Bank Essequibo, while Samuels, 19, was from Bobagine Landing, Cuyuni River. They were not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on June 26, they murdered Kumar Persaud, also known as Radika.
Kumar died while receiving treatment at the Bartica Hospital.
According to information received, the victim was asked to remove from the beach by the murder accused who were reportedly involved in a “threesome” but he refused and continued staring.
As result of this, he was given a severe beating.
An eyewitness summoned police ranks to the scene where the men were arrested. The victim was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state.

 

 

