One-Day Circle Tennis programme set for May 19

May 11, 2019

Our National Game of Circle Tennis will make a big return with the National Sports Commission sponsoring a one day tournament as part of Guyana’s 53rd Independence Celebration on Sunday May 19.
This tournament will see the participation of teams from Region 2,3,4,5,6,10 and Georgetown in action.
According to the organiser A. Munroe this programme was long in the making in which Director of Sport Christopher Jones agreed to hold it in Georgetown in an effort to bring back the memories of those days of the Guyana Games.
During the last two years a number of Circle Tennis workshops were conducted in various Regions in an effort to revive the game, so this programme serves as an evaluation for the NSC.
The venue for the tournament will be identified shortly.
Drawing of the fixtures was done at the NSC office under the watch full eyes of Mr. Jones.

