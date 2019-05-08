US seeks extradition of ex-cop in narcotics matter

Shawn Neblett, an ex-member of the Guyana Police Force, appeared yesterday before a city magistrate, and was informed that an extradition hearing will be carried out against him.

A wanted bulletin was issued for Neblett in the United States in connection with a matter involving trafficking of narcotics through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty presided over proceedings in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. The court heard that on February 2, 2017, the police had issued a wanted bulletin for Neblett.

However, much mention was not made to the court about the narcotics matter in the U.S. Attorney-at-law, Stacy Goodings, who is representing the Government of United States in the matter, mentioned that she is in possession of an indictment charge and an arrest warrant for Neblett.

She also stated that Neblett had been evading the police, but was arrested only eight days ago at Moleson Creek, Berbice, while illegally attempting to cross over to Suriname.

The attorney pleaded that based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the defendant should be remanded to prison, pending the hearing and determination of his extradition matter.

In contrast to what the attorney mentioned, Neblett told the court that he was not aware of any allegations against him for narcotics. He further stated that it was eight days that he was in custody; however as far as he knew, his attempt to travel to Suriname was being carried out legally.

Magistrate McGusty upheld the submission made by the attorney and remanded Neblett to prison until June 6, when he is expected to make another court appearance.