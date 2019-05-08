Bus park murder accused for High Court trial

West La Penitence resident Wayne Gilbert is slated to stand trial in the High Court trial at the next sitting of the Assizes, after Senior Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday ruled that there was sufficient evidence for him to be tried for murder.

The defendant, who had his Preliminary Inquiry conducted in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, was not required to plead to the indictable offence.

It was alleged that on January 20, 2017, Gilbert murdered Rawle Rodrigues, during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Gilbert was the third person charged for the murder. He was jointly charged with Afibia Yankana, 27, of Hadfield Street and Akeem Haymer, who are currently on remand for the murder. They were also committed to stand trial in the High Court.

According to information, Rodrigues, 43, of Lot 64, Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, was in the vicinity of the Dairy bus park, Parfaite Harmonie, around 21:30hrs, when he had an altercation with three men.

One of the men later stabbed him in the chest. Reports indicated that the victim was waiting for a minibus when he was robbed of his iPhone before being stabbed to death.

Rodrigues was subsequently rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Twenty-five year-old Gilbert was the last of the three to be apprehended. He was arrested in December 2017. He escaped from the Golden Grove Police Station by smashing out some concrete blocks that were located near the washroom. He was later handed over to the police by his father.

Gilbert was also charged in 2012, and later jailed in May 2013, for an armed robbery in which a toy gun was used. He was wounded in 2015 by another inmate while incarcerated at the Georgetown Prisons.