May 1st, 2019

Hand-in-Hand 3-Day U-19 Inter-County cricketSpooner's 5-10, Bookie's 52 propel Demerara to 1st innings lead

May 01, 2019

Off-Spinner Joel Spooner leads Demerara off the field after capturing 5-10 at Bourda yesterday.

On hot day on a lush green but slow outfield, Alphius Bookie hit five fours and six in a solid 52 and was followed up by off-spinner’s Joel Spooner’s 5-10 as Demerara ended day one of their Hand-in-Hand three-day U-19 cricket match against Essequibo with a lead of 87 runs going into today’s second day which is forecast for rain.
Essequibo batted first and were bowled out for 75 in 33.4 overs at 13:19hrs as Orlando Jailall’s ultra-cautious 87-ball 27 and Jeremiah Scott, who hit two fours in his 17, were the only Essequibians to reach double figures as Spooner ripped through the middle and lower order with 5-10 from 3.4 overs.
Demerara were 162-5 when stumps were draw as the right handed Bookie batted carefully in his 98-ball 52, while Robin Williams hit four fours and a six in his 42. Adrian Hinds (17), Sachin Singh (13) and Pradesh Ballkishun (11*) all got starts without getting a substantial score.
Off-spinner Amit Persaud sent down 19 consecutive overs to finish with two wickets so far.

Alphius Bookie drives off Jerrimiah Scott during his 52 at Bourda yesterday.

Demerara, who left out left-arm swing bowler Dequan Bamfield, struck twice in quick succession on a slow track which assisted the spinners from the first session.
Qumar Thorrington, the quickest bowler in the four-team tournament, trapped Kevin Christian for a duck without a run on the board before medium pacer Sachin Singh, who shared the new ball with his DCC teammate, brushed the edge of Amir Singh’s bat for the Keeper to hold a good catch to his right as Singh (1) fell at 10-2.
It was soon 27-3 when medium pacer Bookie, also from DCC, had Bhumeshwar Ramkisoon (1) LBW.
Scott, an attacking right hander who plays for City side MSC, began in positive fashion and along with the patient Jailall carried the score to 50 before Scott wasted an opportunity for a big score when, just before Lunch, he tamely cut Skipper and left-arm bowler Ashmead Nedd to point.
From a position of 54-4 at Lunch, Azim Mohammed (5) on-drove Spooner for four before throwing his

Orlando Jailall goes over the top to Demerara Skipper Ashmead Nedd.

wicket away when he hit the off-spinner, who bowled with nice flight and extracted good turn, to mid-off at 61-5.
Spooner then sliced through the tail with four quick wickets, while Amit Persaud was run out for a duck.
When the host began their reply, Hinds and Williams were building a solid foundation for their team when pacer Elian Wyght, after fielding on his follow-through, tried to run out Hinds but the ball hit him on his back forcing him to retire on 12.
Singh joined Williams and immediately looked to dominate the bowlers but when on 13 he got a top edge to a short ball that bounced from the very impressive pacer Marvin Benjamin and skied a catch to the keeper to leave the score on 38-1.
Williams looked good and executed some spanking drives to the boundary and cleared it when he hit Persaud for six, while Bookie stroked the ball sweetly before he was caught behind off Ramkisoon after adding 95 for the third wicket with Williams.

Demerara’s Adrian Hinds is bowled behind his back for 17 at Bourda.

Hinds returned after the demise of Bookie at 133-3 but did not last long; missing a sweep at the burly Persaud and was bowled behind his back at 138-4 before Andrew Samaroo (9) failed to control a ball that bounced from Parsotam and was taken at forward short-leg at 150-5.
National U-15 batsman Zachary Jodah looked accomplished in unbeaten seven and along with Ballkishun who ended the day on 11, took their team safely to the close.
Today is the second day and play is scheduled to commence at 10:00hrs. (Sean Devers)

 

 

