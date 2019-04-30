Over $69M allocated for roads in Vergenoegen, Philadelphia

Over $69M has been tabled for works on the West Bank Demerara roads after the Government of Guyana, just recently conducted its ministerial outreach initiative in Region Three.

Some $20M has been allotted for works on George Williams Street, Vergenoegen, while $49M will be expended in the New Philadelphia area. That aside, there is a contract out to tender for approximately $12M to install lights at sections of the main road in these areas.

The sixth regional ‘Government Comes to You’ outreach was held recently at the National Track and Field Centre, Edinburgh, West Coast of Demerara, and more than twenty ministries and agencies of the state participated. The event was attended by hundreds. Before the initiative concluded, they were given the assurance that 700 house lots would be allocated in a few months.

Residents were able to visit booths representing the Ministries of Public Health, Agriculture, Social Protection, Education and Finance, among others, and have outstanding matters properly addressed.

Because of the large turnout, persons seeking resolution of matters from the Ministry of Housing were asked to return to the same location at a specific date and time. Ministers and their aides (and agencies representatives) also visited several areas outside of the outreach location to give ear to issues of residents.

At New Philadelphia Primary School, recently appointed Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams urged East Bank Essequibo residents to be more proactive and involved in their community’s development.

At the Malgre Tout Primary School, matters highlighted included improper garbage disposal, the need for road rehabilitation, drainage clearing and upgrade, street lights in the community, and the worsening mosquito infestation in the area. Residents were also told that the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) will begin fogging shortly to deal with the mosquito infestation.

In Pouderoyen, there were calls for house lots, especially from persons who are squatting in Swan Street and other areas. In response, Minister Raphael Trotman said he was going to take up the matter with the relevant minister. In response to calls for street lights, Trotman assured this would be possible in the next two weeks.

At the Parika Salem community, Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton pledged his commitment towards sport development within the community while Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan urged residents to become each other’s keepers through love and peace.

At Meten-Meer-Zorg Primary School, residents were concerned about drug abuse among the youths, neglect of educational facilities, drainage and irrigation, land titling issues and inadequate street lighting.

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan along with Minister in the Ministry of the Presidency, with responsibility for Youth Affairs, Simona Broomes, engaged residents of Wales and surrounding communities at the Wales Primary School.

The issue of delayed wait for house lots was foremost, and the residents were assured by Bulkan that hundreds of house lots will be made available. He also noted that 200 acres of land would be developed within the next year for the same purposes at Meten-Meer-Zorg. Over in Uitvlugt, Minister David Patterson announced the award of a contract to service all lights on the main access road from Wales to Parika. These works are expected to commence in three weeks.