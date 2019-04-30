Latest update April 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

MYO thump MSC by 267 runs in GCA Toucan U15 tourney

Apr 30, 2019 Sports 0

Romeo Deonarain

Host Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) thumped Malteenoes Sports Club by 267 runs when the Georgetown Cricket Association Toucan Under-15 100 overs tournament continued on Sunday last.
Led by half centuries from Zeynul Ramsammy, Avinash Rajkumar and Sanjay Algoo MYO posted a challenging 367-8 from their reduced quota of 49 overs after they decided to bat.
Ramsammy struck eight fours in scoring 65; he added 62 for the opening stand with Devon Sobai who was dismissed for 25, and put on a further 70 for the second wicket with Rajkumar.
Rajkumar slammed eight fours and two sixes in a top score of 68, while Algoo smashed two fours and six sixes in scoring 53. Neil Hutton claimed 3-33 for MSC.
Left-arm spinner, Sobai then bagged 5-14 to restrict Malteenoes SC for 100 in 28 overs in reply. Elijah Wills top scored for the visitors with 25.

From left Devon Sobai, Sanjay Algoo, Avinash Rajkumar and Zeynul Ramsammy

On Saturday, Demerara Cricket Club overcame MYO by five wickets. MYO took first strike and scored 141 all out 36.2 overs. Isai Thorne and Nicquan Samuels made 22 each while and A. Rampersaud contributed 18 and S. Aroquim 14.
Wavel Allen claimed 3-25, Jeremiah Hoenkirk 2-2, Jaden Dowlen 2-17 and Kareem Caesar 2-34. DCC responded with 142-5 in 38 overs. Romeo Deonarain made 40 with six fours while Shiquan Walters scored 27 and Premchand Permaul 19. (Zaheer Mohamed)

 

