Windsor Forest, Mc Gill Super Stars triumph

Latest update March 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
Windsor Forest and Mc Gill Super Stars registered victories when play in the West Demerara Cricket Association Beacon Café 50-over tournament continued on Sunday last. At Windsor Forest, the home team beat All Youths B by 16 runs.
Windsor Forest opted to bat and were bowled out for 229 in 43 overs. Mohan Chatram top scored with 76 (3×4 3×6) while Muneshwar Balgobin made 65 (4×4 3×6). Krishan Ramjeawon claimed 4-28 off 9 overs and Zahir Azeez took 2-33.
All Youths ‘B’ were sent packing for 213 also in 43 overs in response. Ramjeawon made 40 (5×4) while Sewchan Narine got 35 (1×4 2×6). Rajiv Kadernauth captured 5-25 from 8 overs and Sachin Balgobin 2-35.
At Wales, Mc Gill Super Stars defeated Cornelia Ida by 62 runs. Batting first, Mc Gill Super Stars managed 174 all out in 34.1 overs. Troy Persaud scored 42 (2×4 1×6) while Abdul Razack made 30 (2×4 2×6), Keshram Seyhodan and Azar Deen 23 each.
Harry Bissondial captured 4-27 from 8 overs while Naveed Ali had 2-17, Avinash Dhaniram 2-19 and Mohamed Wazidali 2-21. Cornelia Ida responded with 112 all out in 29.2 overs. Wazidali made 33 (2×4 2×6), Bissondial 17 and Ali 13. Seyhodan had 2-7, Razack 2-25 and Daniel Basdeo 2-29.
At Joe Vieira Park, All Youths ‘A’ defeated Malvern, Dynasty overcame host Belle Vue and Zeeburg beat La Grange at Zeeburg.
Mar 29, 2019Windsor Forest and Mc Gill Super Stars registered victories when play in the West Demerara Cricket Association Beacon Café 50-over tournament continued on Sunday last. At Windsor Forest, the...
Mar 29, 2019
Mar 29, 2019
Mar 29, 2019
Mar 29, 2019
Mar 29, 2019
This country has produced top class African economists who can be found around the world in substantial positions.... more
The government’s hosting of a massive outreach at the Square of the Revolution was a bad idea on every count. The outreach... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, recently observed to an attentive audience... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]