Windsor Forest, Mc Gill Super Stars triumph

Windsor Forest and Mc Gill Super Stars registered victories when play in the West Demerara Cricket Association Beacon Café 50-over tournament continued on Sunday last. At Windsor Forest, the home team beat All Youths B by 16 runs.
Windsor Forest opted to bat and were bowled out for 229 in 43 overs. Mohan Chatram top scored with 76 (3×4 3×6) while Muneshwar Balgobin made 65 (4×4 3×6). Krishan Ramjeawon claimed 4-28 off 9 overs and Zahir Azeez took 2-33.
All Youths ‘B’ were sent packing for 213 also in 43 overs in response. Ramjeawon made 40 (5×4) while Sewchan Narine got 35 (1×4 2×6). Rajiv Kadernauth captured 5-25 from 8 overs and Sachin Balgobin 2-35.
At Wales, Mc Gill Super Stars defeated Cornelia Ida by 62 runs. Batting first, Mc Gill Super Stars managed 174 all out in 34.1 overs. Troy Persaud scored 42 (2×4 1×6) while Abdul Razack made 30 (2×4 2×6), Keshram Seyhodan and Azar Deen 23 each.
Harry Bissondial captured 4-27 from 8 overs while Naveed Ali had 2-17, Avinash Dhaniram 2-19 and Mohamed Wazidali 2-21. Cornelia Ida responded with 112 all out in 29.2 overs. Wazidali made 33 (2×4 2×6), Bissondial 17 and Ali 13. Seyhodan had 2-7, Razack 2-25 and Daniel Basdeo 2-29.
At Joe Vieira Park, All Youths ‘A’ defeated Malvern, Dynasty overcame host Belle Vue and Zeeburg beat La Grange at Zeeburg.

