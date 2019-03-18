Latest update March 18th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Farfan and Mendes Men’s Hockey League…Bounty GCC edge Pepsi Hikers for 2019 title

Mar 18, 2019 Sports 0

The curtains fell on the 2019 edition of the Farfan & Mendes Men’s Outdoor Hockey League yesterday afternoon with the final three matches. Although there was still one round of matches to be completed, Bounty Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) were expected to clinch the title after defeating their rivals Pepsi Hikers on Saturday at their home ground to go ahead of the points standing by one point.

Bounty GCC! Farfan and Mendes Outdoor Hockey League Champions 2019.

A win would’ve guaranteed them victory yesterday and it was in doubt since they had to cross sticks with the rebuilding and bottom of the league, Old Fort Hockey Club (OFHC) that were winless.
GCC defeated OFHC 7-0 in yesterday’s penultimate game to deflate Hikers that were hoping for a draw or defeat. Meshach Sargeant netted a brace while Steven Xavier, Kevin Spencer, Mark Sargeant, Alan Fernandes and MVP of the tournament; Kareem McKenzie, each banged in one goal.
In feature game of the day, Hikers defeated Saints Hockey Club (SHC) 5-1, a result that couldn’t take them out of second place as they finished on 19 points, while GCC tallied 20 points.
Hikers’ forward Aroydy Branford won the highest goal scorer accolade for his tally of 21 goals.
During the presentation, head of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), Phillip Fernandes, expressed gratitude to everyone that played a part in helping the event become a success with special thanks to the sponsors Farfan and Mendes, which he mentioned has been a patron of hockey, “For as long as I can remember.” (Calvin Chapman story and photos)

More in this category

Sports

B/ce Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Trafalgar disappoints Kings fans, retains crown

B/ce Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

Mar 18, 2019

In front of a turnout that has become recogniseable with Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ competitions, defending champions Trafalgar eased to comfortable 2-0 win over host New Amsterdam Kings...
Read More
Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Tournament…Wilshire keeps top spot in Category ‘A’

Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level...

Mar 18, 2019

Sir Viv throws full support behind Skerritt and Shallow

Sir Viv throws full support behind Skerritt and...

Mar 18, 2019

Farfan and Mendes Men’s Hockey League…Bounty GCC edge Pepsi Hikers for 2019 title

Farfan and Mendes Men’s Hockey...

Mar 18, 2019

Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50 Tournament…Boyce’s 65, 3-Wkt-hauls from Walters, Mohammed give T&T win over Guyana

Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50...

Mar 18, 2019

Positive impact on community created – DoS Christopher Jones

Positive impact on community created – DoS...

Mar 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Guyana is getting shafted

    The multinational corporation, both in the periods before and after Independence, has been the symbol of that exploitation.... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected].com

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]