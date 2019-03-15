Latest update March 15th, 2019 12:59 AM

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown’s Second Leg ‘Vera’s Finally’ returns after injury

Mar 15, 2019

The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee’s Triple Crown’s Second Leg will gallop off next Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club in Port Mourant, Berbice and according to Chairman of the Organising

Vera’s Finally in action at the Port Mourant Turf Club last year.

Committee, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., Vera’s Finally of the Jumbo Jet Racing Stable, is set to make her return to the turf for this leg.
“The animal had been recuperating since her injury at Port Mourant Turf Club last December and she will be returning with her first start of the year at the Rising Sun Turf Club where she has never lost a race”, Mohamed noted in his correspondence to Kaieteur Sport.
Almost 70 entries have been registered and it was shared by Mohamed Jr. that the track is in good condition and it will maintain its standard once good weather upholds. He hinted that, “Turfites can expect to be fully entertained with a few surprise entries in the feature race.”
Over $20million in cash and prizes are up grabs over the three legs of the Triple Crown event with the grand finale slated for Easter Sunday, April 21, at the Port Mourant Turf Club.
Next Sunday’s feature race will attract a total prize purse of almost $2million with the winner of that ‘C’ Class and Lower contest pocketing $1million. The winner of the three-year-old Guyana bred race will pocket $400,000, the ‘F’ Class winner; $350,000, ‘H’ Class; $300,000, ‘I’ Class; $250,000, ‘J’ class; $230,000, ‘K’ Class; $220,000, ‘L’ Class; $200,000, ‘L’ Class and lower; $140,000.

