Granger to meet GECOM today

It has been confirmed.

President David Granger will meet with the Chairman and Commissioners of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), today, to determine what is needed for early polls.

The consultations will be held at 11:00 hours at the Ministry of the Presidency.

The meeting would come after one on Wednesday between Granger and his team and the Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, and his delegation.

While the President had described the meeting on Wednesday as fruitful, Jagdeo said it was an exercise in futility as no date for elections was set.

Jagdeo had proposed anytime before April 30, a shift from the drop-dead March 21.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday, in a letter addressed to GECOM’s Chairman, Justice (Ret’d) James Patterson, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, writing on behalf of the President, invited Justice (Ret’d) James Patterson and the Commissioners to a meeting on the readiness of GECOM for the conduct of General and Regional Elections.

“I write on behalf of His Excellency, the President, on the issue of the readiness of GECOM for the conduct of General and Regional Elections,” the missive said, while reminding that President Granger in his February 25, 2019 letter to Justice Patterson inter alia invited him (Justice Patterson) to consultations on GECOM’s readiness for the conduct of General and Regional Elections in 2019.

“His Excellency now wishes to invite you and the Commissioners to the aforementioned consultation on Friday 8th March, 2019 at 11:00 hours at the Ministry of the Presidency, Vlissengen Road, Georgetown. I trust that in the national interest you give this matter the urgent attention it deserves,” the Minister of State said.

On Wednesday, following a meeting with the Opposition Leader, President Granger had made it clear that GECOM is an autonomous, independent agency while reminding that the Constitution of Guyana does not empower him, the Executive or anyone to interfere, intervene or intrude in the work of the Commission.

“Of course, based on what will take place in the courts and the National Assembly, we are moving towards elections, but GECOM is in charge of elections, not the Executive. I cannot decide when elections will be held; GECOM has to advise,” the Head of State said.

Describing the engagement between the Government and the Opposition as “very useful and very fruitful,” President Granger said efforts are being made by both sides to resolve issues relative to the holding of General and Regional Elections.

“As you know there are four processes taking place; one is the importance of the National Assembly; second is the Judicial process; third is the Executive process and fourth is GECOM,” t

he President added.

The Opposition Leader has agreed to meet President Granger following a meeting with GECOM and as such, the Head of State has assured that “we are working to ensure that credible elections are held in as short a time as possible”.

“There is no crisis. There are issues which have to be resolved and most of those issues will depend on what I hear from GECOM when I consult them,” President Granger stated.

On December 21, a parliamentarian for the Coalition Government, Charrandass Persaud, joined with the Opposition in voting yes in a no-confidence motion against the administration.

The shock vote was enough for the motion to be carried.

It triggered provisions in the Constitution of Guyana which called for elections in 90 days- that time expires on March 21.

However, Government has appealed the matter in court. It is at the Court of Appeal after the High Court agreed that the motion and votes were carried properly.

Government has vowed to take the matter to the Caribbean Court of Justice.

The situation has investors nervous and the diplomatic community warning of confidence in the economy.

Jagdeo has threatened to complain to the international community and to ask for sanctions if the administration, whose term has been cut short by a year, does not hold elections.

GECOM is insisting that it is moving ahead with house-to-house registration.