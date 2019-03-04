Guyana getting just like China

A newspaper article mek dem boys remember a song that seh Guyana looking just like China. At de time Guyana had plenty Chinee cook shops. Since you miss was a cook shop. Things reach de stage wheh dem restaurant hardly use to get people because everybody want ‘Chinee’.

Even today, when some people come back from de States or Canada pun vacation de first thing dem want is a Chinee, either fry rice or chowmein.

Dem boys now see that Guyana getting more like China every day. Things gone beyond cook shop. Now dem have a fancy restaurant and dem have stores and supermarkets.

Regent Street and Robb Street wheh dem had Guyanese stores now got more Chinee stores than Guyanese.

De Guyanese get set up. One man come wid money and offer to rent. He tell de store owner that he gun save money and he can’t lose.

De owner fall fuh de trap. After couple morning de Chinee come back and seh that he got to cut back pun de rent because business bad. De owner get accustom to de rent and don’t want to risk he money, agree.

De next thing is de Chinee come wid an offer to buy and he prepare to pay more than de actual value. That is wha happen all along Regent Street.

Now dem boys find out that dem Chinee gone to Lethem and dem tek over. Dem push out de local business and even tun a big employer. Dem even deciding which Guyanese must enter de store.

Wha got dem boys vex is that nobody, not Guyanese or anybody, can own a single thing in China. De country got strict laws about foreigners owning anything. But Guyana don’t have such laws. Some of dem suh bareface that dem walking around trying to buy people property.

Dem do that at Providence but dem couldn’t pay off Bee Kay. That matter in court.

De day coming when de Chinee gun form a political party. Dem gun start wid a Guyanese puppet as a leader. Then dem gun tek over.

Dem boys seh things fuh cry got Guyanese laughing but as old people seh, all skin teeth not laugh.

Talk half and brace youself.