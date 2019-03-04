GCA’s Noble House Seafoods 1st division 2-day cricket…MSC jailed by Cops at Eve Leary

By Sean Devers

A couple of half-centuries from Quentin Sampson and Kevin Boodie and a pair of five-wicket hauls from left-arm spinner Anthony Adams and pacer Raun Johnson spearheaded Police to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Malteenoes as the 2019 GCA’s Noble House Seafoods Division One Two-Day cricket tournament commenced at Eve Leary over the weekend.

Scores: MSC 144 & 99, Police 214 & 30-2.

Sampson brought out the heavy artillery as his murderous shots had the MSC bowlers hiding for cover as he blasted five fours and six sixes in an explosive 29 ball 60, while opener Boodie was equally brutal as he reached the boundary five times and cleared it three times in an even fifty.

Johnson had 5-38 in the first innings and 3-7 in the second innings for match figures of 8-45 and Adams 4-40 in the first and followed up with 5-44 for a match haul of 9-84 to power the Cops to victory just after Lunch on the final day yesterday.

Asked to bat on a track with some bounce, MSC, led by a 63-run opening stand between the left-handed Stephon Brown (22) and Clarence Baird, who hit four fours and a six in his 32 before Baird was bowled by Adams.

Hemchand Persuad removed Brown without addition to the score and four runs later Marcus Watkins (0) edged Adams to the Keeper.

Steven Jacobs joined Nichosie Baker and the pair took the score to 109 on the fast outfield before Jacobs missed a full length delivery and was bowled for 25, which included three fours and a six by Johnson, who also got rid of Barker (20) when he tried to ‘ride’ a short ball and was taken at gully to leave MSC on 114-5.

Adams bowled Shaquille Williams (4) and Johnson picked up two quick wickets before Jamal Jackman (6) was bowled by Adams leaving Tuen Hicks on 14 not out.

When Police began their reply Andrew Lyght Jnr., the son of West Indies ‘B’ opener Andrew Lyght, made 22 and shared in a 53 run opening stand with Boodie.

Barker bowled Lyght at 53-1 and Dalrymple removed Boodie at 88-2 and Kemol Savory (12) 10 runs later.

Jason Heyliger was run out for a duck at 102-4 before Jacobs removed Adams (18) and Rocky Hutson (0) at 124.

Sampson and Kevin Christian (12) added 38 for the seventh wicket before Sampson and Eon Rodrigues (10*) put together 44 for the eight before Sampson fell to Jackman.

Barker (3-57), Dalrymple (2-16) and Jacobs (2-55) bowled well for MSC who were 11-3 at the end of Saturday from nine overs of lively fast bowling from Johnson and wily spin from Adams.

MSC, with a deficit of 70, lost Watkins for a double duck, Hicks (1) and Williams and when play resumed yesterday Barker (0) lost his middle stump after being set up with three short balls at 11-4.

Browne (6) departed at 21-5, while Jacobs (7) fell at 27-6 before Baird (20) and Shaq Mosely (22) carried the score to 66 when Baird departed.

Keon Morris offered some resistance with an unbeaten 22 after Mosely fell at 86-8. Adams then cleaned up the tail by dismissing Dalrymple (0) and Jackman (7).

Set 30 to win, Boodie hit Morris over cover for six off his first ball but Morris had the last laugh when Boodie was bowled at 7-1 before Lyght (1) hit his second ball to long-on as Dalrymple struck to leave the hosts on 8-2.

But Christian, who hit Barker’s first ball to the mid-wicket boundary and Savory who swept the last ball for four to finish the contest as Barker’s lone over cost 11 runs to see them to victory.