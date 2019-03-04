Demerara are GCB Dave West Indian Imports U15 champs

Latest update March 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Demerara demolished Berbice to win the final of the Guyana Cricket Board /Dave West Indian Imports Under-15 50-over Inter-County tournament which was played at GCC ground, Bourda on Saturday.

Members of the victorious Demerara U15 with representatives of the GCB and sponsors.

Demerara asked Berbice were to bat, a decision which went well as Berbice were bowled out for 72 in 40.4 overs. Rampertab Ramnauth and Ravishkar Mahadeo were the only two batsmen to score double figures with 21 and 16 respectively. Bowling for Demerara, Riyad Latiff grabbed 4-29, while Krishna Singh had 2-4.
Demerara in reply comfortably reached their target with seven wickets to spare as they finished on 75 for 3 in 17 overs. Mavindra Dindyal top scored with 31 not out; Bhaskar Shomlall collected 2 for 21. Latif was named man-of-the-match.
Ramnauth collected the trophy for scoring the most runs 215, including a best of 147. Matthew Pottaya took the best bowler trophy with 12 wickets; his best being of 5 for 27. Sponsor, Mr. Dave Narine, of Dave West Indian Imports, gave some brief remarks, encouraging youths to keep fit and continue to strive for greater heights. He further commended the GCB and expressed satisfaction with the manner in which the tournament was run.

