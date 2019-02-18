Milo schools’ football tournament…CWSS makes commanding start

In any school football tournament that Linden’s Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) has entered in recent years, the team has always been pegged to be one of the favourites, following their successes in the Digicel nationwide knockout tournament.

And, this year, it seems nothing much has changed and the school made a dramatic entrance into this year’s Milo round-robin/knockout tournament with a dominating 7-0 victory against St. John’s College yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.

Spearheading the rout was Andre Mayers, who scored a hat-trick with three quick fire, first half goals in the 41st, 42nd and 45th minutes.

The other goal came off the heels of Randy Pickering, Keron Sharpe, Wayne Wilson and Hiram Gilkes; all who scored one each.

Meanwhile, also in the winners row yesterday afternoon were Friendship Secondary and Vergenoegen Secondary.

Vergenoegen breezed past Tutorial High 3-0 in the featured clash with three different goal scorers. Riveldo Smith in the 16th minute, Chris Snith in the 40th and Ray Adams in the 44th.

Friendship defeated Ann’s Grove 2-0. Dornel McLennon (37th) and Shane Sharpe (57th) accounted for the winners’ goals.

The tournament which is being supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) through the theme, “Stop gender based violence”, will conclude in April with six matches each weekend.