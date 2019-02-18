Milo schools’ football tournament…CWSS makes commanding start

Latest update February 18th, 2019 12:58 AM
In any school football tournament that Linden’s Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) has entered in recent years, the team has always been pegged to be one of the favourites, following their successes in the Digicel nationwide knockout tournament.
And, this year, it seems nothing much has changed and the school made a dramatic entrance into this year’s Milo round-robin/knockout tournament with a dominating 7-0 victory against St. John’s College yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.
Spearheading the rout was Andre Mayers, who scored a hat-trick with three quick fire, first half goals in the 41st, 42nd and 45th minutes.
The other goal came off the heels of Randy Pickering, Keron Sharpe, Wayne Wilson and Hiram Gilkes; all who scored one each.
Meanwhile, also in the winners row yesterday afternoon were Friendship Secondary and Vergenoegen Secondary.
Vergenoegen breezed past Tutorial High 3-0 in the featured clash with three different goal scorers. Riveldo Smith in the 16th minute, Chris Snith in the 40th and Ray Adams in the 44th.
Friendship defeated Ann’s Grove 2-0. Dornel McLennon (37th) and Shane Sharpe (57th) accounted for the winners’ goals.
The tournament which is being supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) through the theme, “Stop gender based violence”, will conclude in April with six matches each weekend.
Feb 18, 2019The finals of the Bounty Farm Ltd. Handicap Tournament concluded yesterday at the Georgetown Club with Alex Arjoon being crowned King. Nicholas Verwey came out on top of Category A, Samuel...
Feb 18, 2019
Feb 18, 2019
Feb 18, 2019
Feb 18, 2019
Feb 18, 2019
There is absolutely nothing any man or woman can do to remove the repugnant edicts that the seat of authority imposes on... more
After his non-eventful appearance at the book launch, he became more desperate. It had been two months since he had arrived... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The law is the law and it is binding on all who dwell or visit within its jurisdiction. The law is... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]