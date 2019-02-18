GuyanaNRA Smallbore Section shoots off 2019 with .22 Pistol competition

Latest update February 18th, 2019 12:58 AM
Michael Tang (Senior) and Satya Dayaram (Junior) tops rivals
The Smallbore Section of the Guyana National Rifle Association shot off its calendar events for this year on Saturday last with a .22 Pistol competition at the Tactical Service Unit Range, Eve Leary.
Emerging as the best shots in the senior and junior categories were Michael Tang and Satya Dayaram. Tang accumulated 195 points along with 14 VBulls to win a close contest from Chad Melville, who tallied 193 points and 11 VBulls; third was Surujbali Persaud with 191 points and 8 VBulls.
Dayaram was well ahead of his challenge as he tallied 181 points and 5 VBulls, Vivian Crandon followed in second place with 167 points and 2 Vs, while the third place was occupied by Royland Fraser with 164 points and 4 Vs. Competitors shot from 5, 7, 10, 12 and 15m distances.
Feb 18, 2019The finals of the Bounty Farm Ltd. Handicap Tournament concluded yesterday at the Georgetown Club with Alex Arjoon being crowned King. Nicholas Verwey came out on top of Category A, Samuel...
Feb 18, 2019
Feb 18, 2019
Feb 18, 2019
Feb 18, 2019
Feb 18, 2019
There is absolutely nothing any man or woman can do to remove the repugnant edicts that the seat of authority imposes on... more
After his non-eventful appearance at the book launch, he became more desperate. It had been two months since he had arrived... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The law is the law and it is binding on all who dwell or visit within its jurisdiction. The law is... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]