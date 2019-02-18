GuyanaNRA Smallbore Section shoots off 2019 with .22 Pistol competition

Michael Tang (Senior) and Satya Dayaram (Junior) tops rivals

The Smallbore Section of the Guyana National Rifle Association shot off its calendar events for this year on Saturday last with a .22 Pistol competition at the Tactical Service Unit Range, Eve Leary.

Emerging as the best shots in the senior and junior categories were Michael Tang and Satya Dayaram. Tang accumulated 195 points along with 14 VBulls to win a close contest from Chad Melville, who tallied 193 points and 11 VBulls; third was Surujbali Persaud with 191 points and 8 VBulls.

Dayaram was well ahead of his challenge as he tallied 181 points and 5 VBulls, Vivian Crandon followed in second place with 167 points and 2 Vs, while the third place was occupied by Royland Fraser with 164 points and 4 Vs. Competitors shot from 5, 7, 10, 12 and 15m distances.