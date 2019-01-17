GuyanaNRA Smallbore Section recognize Top 5 Year-End Championship winners Gordon Richards (Senior) and Jason Cox (Junior) leads the way

Latest update January 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Smallbore Section of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) has rewarded the top five senior and junior competitors for their 2018 year-end  championship. According to Smallbore Captain, Dale Hing, the presentation of trophies followed the association’s .22 Precision Pistol and Action Pistol events.
Emerging as the top senior was Smallbore Vice-Captain Gordon Richards with a total of 508 points and 5 V-bulls, while the junior winner was Jason Cox with 362 points and 5 V-bulls.

Top five senior from right, Jermaine Softley, Surujbali Persaud, Gordon Richards, Harold Hopkinson and Shawn Smith.

Following is the full results:
Senior Category
Name                          .22 Precision   Action Pistol   Total Points    Place
Gordon Richards        353/6               155                  508/6               1st
Surujbali Persaud        372/11             125                  497/11             2nd
Jermaine Softley         353/3               96                    449/3               3rd
Harold Hopkinson      271/5               163                  343/5               4th
Shawn Smith               242/7               96                    338/7               5th
Junior Category
Name                          .22 Precision   Action Pistol   Total Points    Place

Top five juniors from Navindranauth Puran, Jason Cox, Rawatte Shiwdin, Satya Dayaram and Eshwar Shiwdin.

Jason Cox                    264/5               98                    362/5               1st
Rawattie Shiwdin       277/6               67                    344/6               2nd
Satya Dayaram            240/3               86                    326/3               3rd
Eshwar Shiwdin          221/4               65                    284/4               4th
Navindranauth Puran 221/2               63                    284/2               5th

