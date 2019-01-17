GuyanaNRA Smallbore Section recognize Top 5 Year-End Championship winners Gordon Richards (Senior) and Jason Cox (Junior) leads the way

Latest update January 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Smallbore Section of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) has rewarded the top five senior and junior competitors for their 2018 year-end championship. According to Smallbore Captain, Dale Hing, the presentation of trophies followed the association’s .22 Precision Pistol and Action Pistol events.
Emerging as the top senior was Smallbore Vice-Captain Gordon Richards with a total of 508 points and 5 V-bulls, while the junior winner was Jason Cox with 362 points and 5 V-bulls.
Following is the full results:
Senior Category
Name .22 Precision Action Pistol Total Points Place
Gordon Richards 353/6 155 508/6 1st
Surujbali Persaud 372/11 125 497/11 2nd
Jermaine Softley 353/3 96 449/3 3rd
Harold Hopkinson 271/5 163 343/5 4th
Shawn Smith 242/7 96 338/7 5th
Junior Category
Name .22 Precision Action Pistol Total Points Place
Jason Cox 264/5 98 362/5 1st
Rawattie Shiwdin 277/6 67 344/6 2nd
Satya Dayaram 240/3 86 326/3 3rd
Eshwar Shiwdin 221/4 65 284/4 4th
Navindranauth Puran 221/2 63 284/2 5th
