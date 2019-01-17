GuyanaNRA Smallbore Section recognize Top 5 Year-End Championship winners Gordon Richards (Senior) and Jason Cox (Junior) leads the way





The Smallbore Section of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) has rewarded the top five senior and junior competitors for their 2018 year-end championship. According to Smallbore Captain, Dale Hing, the presentation of trophies followed the association’s .22 Precision Pistol and Action Pistol events.

Emerging as the top senior was Smallbore Vice-Captain Gordon Richards with a total of 508 points and 5 V-bulls, while the junior winner was Jason Cox with 362 points and 5 V-bulls.

Following is the full results:

Senior Category

Name .22 Precision Action Pistol Total Points Place

Gordon Richards 353/6 155 508/6 1st

Surujbali Persaud 372/11 125 497/11 2nd

Jermaine Softley 353/3 96 449/3 3rd

Harold Hopkinson 271/5 163 343/5 4th

Shawn Smith 242/7 96 338/7 5th

Junior Category

Name .22 Precision Action Pistol Total Points Place

Jason Cox 264/5 98 362/5 1st

Rawattie Shiwdin 277/6 67 344/6 2nd

Satya Dayaram 240/3 86 326/3 3rd

Eshwar Shiwdin 221/4 65 284/4 4th

Navindranauth Puran 221/2 63 284/2 5th