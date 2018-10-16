BCB 2018 Cricket Season… RHT Bakewell defeat Albion CC to lift historic Raffik Construction 100 Balls Title

A brilliant all-round performance from National Under-19 player Junior Sinclair spearheaded Rose Hall Town Bakewell to an easy six wickets victory over arch rivals Albion Community Centre in the Final of the historic Raffik Construction 100 Balls Cricket Tournament. Sinclair claimed 3 wickets for 16 runs and then returned with the bat to score a brilliant 53 not out as Rose Hall Town Bakewell easily surpassed Albion Community Centre’s score of 130 all out from 98 Balls.

Playing at the Hampshire Ground in the Lower Corentyne District, Albion Community Centre won the toss and elected to bat. The top order was subjected to a stern test of fast bowling from former National Under-19 Player Sylus Tyndall. Tyndall trapped Rajesh Kassinauth LBW for naught in the first over and then had former Guyana Under-19 batsman Adrian Sukhwa caught behind for 08 as Albion slipped to 20 for 2 in the 3rd over. Albion’s most experienced batsman Sharaz Ramcharran was then sharply caught by Junior Sinclair at long off as he attempted to clear the small ground off the bowling of Kevlon Anderson. Albion slipped to 60 for 6 as Karran Arjpaul 00, Ritesh Umroa 09 and Kevin Umroa 01 fell cheaply. Antonio February, who looked suspect to the pace of Tyndall, started to prosper with the introduction of spin and added a crucial stand of 60 with the talented Mahendra Chaitram. February scored 59 runs which included three sixes and four boundaries, while Chaitram supported with 28. Once February departed at 120 for 7, the rest of the batting fell apart as Tyndall 2 for 24, Junior Sinclair 3 for 16, Keith Simpson 2 for 24 and Kevin Sinclair 2 for 29 bowled well for the Rose Hall Town Bakewell Team.

Rose Hall Town Bakewell Team raced to 60 without loss in the fifth over as openers Kevin and Julian Sinclair tore into the Albion Community Centre all spin bowling attack. Kevin Sinclair was very aggressive as he raced to 43 from just fifteen balls, with four huge sixes and four boundaries. Albion was able to break the partnership when Kevin Sinclair was out via the run out route, but Junior Sinclair carried his bat to remain unbeaten on 53. Surrendra Kissoonlall 10, Keith Simpson 11 and Simon Lawson 08 not out offered support as Rose Hall Town Bakewell reached victory on 132 for 4. Gourav Ramesh took 2 for 12 bowling for Albion Community Centre, while Kevin Umroa had 1 for 33.

President Hilbert Foster noted that the Berbice Cricket Board created history by being the first to host a 100 Balls Cricket Tournament in Guyana and the Caribbean. The Tournament involved eighteen teams from the Lower/Central Corentyne. The main objectives were to promote the game at the grassroots level, to attract more youths to Clubs in the area and to return spectators to the grounds. Foster hailed the hard work of the entire Board Executives which has resulted in major development in Berbice Cricket.

Special thanks was extended to sponsor Mohamed Raffik for his investment, while former BCB President Anil Beharry was lauded for the role he played in acquiring the sponsorship. Representative of Raffik Construction, Daniella Latcha praised the outstanding work of the Berbice Cricket Board and stated that her Company was pleased with the mileage it received during the hosting of the well organised tournament. She congratulated the Champion while wishing Albion Community Centre more success in the future.

The Champion, Runner-up and Man of the Finals Junior Sinclair received a financial prize and trophy.