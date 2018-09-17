BVA teams performing well on Barbados tour

Latest update September 17th, 2018 12:58 AM

The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) male and female teams currently on a Goodwill tour of Barbados have been turning in excellent performances in the Land of the Flying Fish.

The BVA Female Team.

In their first game, the Men’s Team defeated a combined Barbados First Division side 3-1. After dropping the first game the Berbicians rebounded quickly and bounced  back to take the next three games in a hard fought encounter; 17-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25:23.
The Females also played a Combine Side and after putting up a grueling fight against their opponents lost 0-3; 22-25, 19-25, 22-25. Speaking of the team’s performance after the first day, BVA President and Coach Levi Nedd stated that the female team must be complemented for their sterling performance, in as much they would have lost.
Nedd said he is satisfied with their performance after they would have started off on shaky ground. In their second game on day two both the male and female teams were victorious. The Males crushed the Progressive Youth Foundation 3-0, 25-14, 25-19, 25-22.
The females romped to victory in a thrilling two best in three encounter after losing the first set; 21-25, 25-17, 25-20. The matches were played at the Christ Church Foundation School.

The Male BVA Team.

