Balram Narine wins Flying Ace Cycle Club 40 miler in Berbice

The Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of Berbice once again successfully ran off another race yesterday held for cyclists from Berbice. Taking the #1 podium spot was Balram Narine who has continued his good form by winning the 40-mile contest in One Hour 45 Minutes from 14 other starters.

Narine broke away early and although he was briefly challenged on the upward journey it was a complete one man show after the rider hit the turnaround point. Narine’s closest competitor was about two miles off.

The race which began at the corner of Main and Alexander Street at 10: 30hrs saw the riders proceeding to the junction of the Police Training School at Adventure, Corentyne before turning back to finish at the starting line.

Riding in second was Donovan Fraser who was followed by Ralph Seenarine, Clement Doris and Ray Millington to top off the first five; Narine rode away all four prime point prizes which were up for grabs.

In the 12-14 category the winner was Jeremiah Joseph who completed the distance ahead of Steve Bhimsain and Nicholas Emanuel.

Coordinator of the event, Randolph Roberts expressed thanks to a number of sponsors who contributed towards the success of the race; the Regional Democratic Council, Samantha Prince of Celebity Hair, Nails and Shoe Gallery, Alfred Pettie of J Supermarket, Fix It Electronics, Vick Ram Jewelry and North West Trading among others.