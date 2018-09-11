GFF Elite League… Conquerors stay atop with big win; Tigers and GDF struggle

Fruta Conquerors Football Club (FCFC) continue to play like champions after pounding Buxton United FC 4-0 on Sunday night at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground during play in the triple header of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League, to maintain their lead at the top of the points table.

Ryan Hackett (64th, 66th) led the scoring for the Tucville based club with two second half strikes after Eon Alleyne (32nd) and Anthony Abrams (48th) had scored to put Conquerors in a comfortable position early on. With the win FCFC move to 41 points from 16 matches.

Defending champions, Guyana Defence Force Football Club (GDF FC) moved to second position on the table with 36 points from 16 matches after a late goal from their skipper and national midfielder Delwin Fraser in the 84th minute helped them past Victoria Kings in a very ordinary game for the GFF club of the year.

Meanwhile, in the opening game which was played in lush sunshine from 16:00hrs, title challengers Western Tigers had a similarly ordinary performance against Ann’s Grove FC; a match that they won 1-0.

Center forward, Hubert Pedro etched his name on the score sheet in the 32nd minute with a typically expert finish but the overall finishing of the team left much to be desired throughout the remainder of the match that they could’ve easily bagged three or four more goals.

Pernell Schultz had a rare off night, being one of the chief culprits after failing to bury a few chances and the Tigers’ supporters on the sidelines and the bleachers didn’t shy away from letting the diminutive forward know how they felt with his performance.

Following the win, Pedro who captained the team for the second time following a two-match ban by the GFF for his participation in a street football competition which was not sanctioned by the body, noted that he was it was a horrible performance by his team.

He explained that if Western Tigers are going to have any shot at the title they will need to score big in their following matches, in the event that Fruta Conquerors drop points. Currently, Tigers are in fourth position with 34 points from 15 matches.

The league continues this Friday with two matches at the GFC ground from 19:00hrs when Milerock oppose Den Amstel in the first match while Western Tigers will play Victoria Kings in the feature game from 21:00hrs.

The winners of the league which is slated to conclude on September 23 will pocket a handsome $5million along with entry to the Caribbean Club Championship while the second place finishers will receive $2million and third $1million. (Calvin Chapman)